The sound of excited children drifts through the crisp winter air as families wander around neat rows of balsam pine trees in Sturgeon Lake. As the dad cuts the chosen tree down, mom takes photos and the kids chatter. Once they drag the tree back to the vehicle and fasten it down, the family heads to the gift shop to enjoy a few treats on the way out.
Joe Brabec started Silver Bell Tree Farm in the early 1970s. He purchased the land and a forester friend suggested that he plant trees, said his son, Bill. Bill grew up working on the 200 acre farm since he was about 10 years old and is the current owner along with his wife, LuAnn.
The couple grows about 3,000-3,500 trees on 15 acres. They grow Norway pine, Scotch pine and short needled trees like balsam and fraser fir.
“The balsam fir has a nice pine fragrance and good needle retention,” said Bill. It takes about eight years for the seedlings to mature to seven-eight feet tall, when they are sold.
The couple fertilize the trees in the spring, then trim the trees with knives from the end of June until the first week of August. They also mow between the rows to keep weeds down as they compete for water with the trees.
“Deer are a problem,” said Bill. “They like to eat the most expensive trees first.”
The Kisler family from Kettle River said Silver Bell Tree Farm is their favorite place to get a Christmas tree. Bob cut down a beautiful, full tree as his three boys tried to help and his wife, Tara, took photos. The boys helped their dad carry the tree to their vehicle, where his wife helped hoist the tree to the roof and fastened it down before heading to the gift shop to pay and enjoy a few treats.
Bill advises customers to know how tall their ceiling is and bring a tape measure to verify that the tree will fit before they get it home. Some people underestimate the height of the tree and are surprised when they get home and it’s taller than they thought.
Many customers are surprised how much water a newly cut tree soaks up.
“You need a fresh cut before it is set up,” Bill said. “The tree can soak up to a gallon of water. If it dries out, the bottom seals up and it cannot soak water as efficiently.”
Customers are encouraged to take their time and enjoy the drive through the trees. Bill enjoys seeing generations of people return to the tree farm over the years. Kids who used to work for him, now have kids of their own.
“People are always in a good mood when they’re here,” Bill said. “They are happy and smiling.”
Customers have the option of cutting their own tree, or purchasing a pre-cut tree as well as wreaths and swags.
There are limited supplies for customers, including saws and rope. There is also a gift shop of LuAnn’s handmade crafts such as holiday gnomes, wooden snowmen and more.
They are open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The Silver Bell Tree Farm is located at 35720 Lakeland Rd, Sturgeon Lake.
Other area Christmas tree farms
Vichorek Tree Farm
Moose Lake
Butkiewicz Family Farm
6710 Butkiewicz Rd,
Kettle River
Chub Lake Tree Farm
1867 E Chub Lake Rd,
Carlton
