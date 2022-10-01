Bikes, paint and motor oil are just a few of the recyclables accepted at the Carlton County Transfer Station.
Recycling has evolved from the basic cardboard, paper, plastic and aluminum over the years.
“Once garbage ends up in landfill, nothing breaks down,” explained Heather Cunningham, county zoning and environmental services administrator.
Residents drop off cans of paint, then transfer station staff sort through the paint that has not been stored in a garage or ever frozen for reuse. A small room in the shed is set up so residents can peruse the shelves and take what they need, from paint and stain to cleaning products, free of charge during regular business hours until Saturday, Oct. 8. After that the building will be closed for the winter.
There is also a small bike stand area in front of the shed that holds about 12-15 bikes of various sizes, including many little ones.
Cunningham was inspired by a film at the Free Range Film Festival in Wrenshall several years ago. The film was about a landfill in Canada where residents picked through usable items in the local landfill.
Cunningham happened to be riding a recently salvaged bike to the film festival. She refurbished it, added a bell and a basket and rode it around.
She said she found a grant that would allow her to salvage usable items that residents were planning to throw in the landfill and put them out for others to take, but COVID-19 derailed her plans. Many residents decided to clean out their homes and garages. Traffic at the transfer station caused long lines, but are back down to normal, said Cunningham. Monday’s traffic increased to roughly 200 vehicles a day, but is now around 120.
“I thought, at least I can do bikes,” Cunningham said. She found an old bike rack and set it up in front of the paint recycling building.
When residents bring bicycles, the staff directs them to place it in the free bike rack. Cunningham said most of the bikes are smaller and some need work, but she has seen a few vintage gems.
The bike rescue project also helps keep scrap metal out of the landfill. The landfill has a limited amount of space and no room to expand once it is filled. There is no charge for scrap metal such as scrap iron, aluminum, brass, sinks, tire rims and more, that has been sorted out of the rest of the load before the resident arrives at the transfer station. There is a complete list on the Carlton County Transfer Station website.
Residents can help themselves to a bike or the paint during regular hours. They are open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
