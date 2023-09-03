Former Pine County attorney, Howard Ledin, lives a quiet life now, but it wasn’t always that way.
The 98-year-old served in the military, attended law school and opened his own business before becoming the county attorney.
Ledin served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946, shortly after he graduated from North Branch High School in May of 1943. Howard graduated from Bainbridge Naval Training Station in Maryland as a Radioman. For the next two years, Ledin was stationed within the state.
During his third year of service, Ledin was deployed to the Philippine Islands along with troops in a transport ship. The intended mission was to invade Japan. On the journey over, the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan on Aug. 6, 1945. Three days later, on Aug. 9, 1945, the second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan. Shortly after, Japan surrendered.
The troop’s ship stopped at the Marshall and Caroline Islands. Upon arrival, each soldier was given two cans of warm beer, Ledin recalls. The rest of his time was spent on the U.S. Navy Landing Ship Tank #1058 (LST#1058). From this point in his service, Ledin delivered necessary supplies to the islands of Leyte, Samar, Mindoro, and the City of Zamboanga on the island of Mindanao.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Ledin
attended law school and graduated in 1950 from the University of Minnesota. He then landed a job at State Farm Insurance Co. as a claims adjuster. Ledin spent three years in this position, investigating and settling auto accidents for drivers who were insured under State Farm.
Ledin and his family then moved to Hinckley. In 1953, after quitting his State Farm position, Ledin received an ominous warning from a Hinckley lawyer before the move, stating that this would be a huge mistake. But Ledin’s hard work paid off and he was able to open the Hinckley Law Office. In 1955, a Pine City attorney offered him a position with the Vanstrom Law office. Four years later in 1959, Ledin and his family moved to Pine City where he served as Pine County attorney from 1960 to 1974 and continued practicing law until age 85. Howard’s career in practicing law spanned 57 years.
Ledin has lived a long and successful life, he attributes his longevity to three things. First, he was married (68 years) to a wonderful wife, Leone Ledin. The second factor Ledin said is his activity level, he jogged two miles a day for over 40 years.
Last, he mentioned consuming a reasonable amount of good spirits and sunfish or walleye.
Ledin currently lives at Rushseba Assisted Living in Rush City.
