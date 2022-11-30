Essentia Health is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with our MNA-represented nurses in Moose Lake. Both parties worked hard at the bargaining table in pursuit of a contract that benefits our nurses, our organization and most importantly, our patients. This outcome exemplifies what is possible through good-faith negotiations. It also ensures that these nursing jobs will remain among the best in the Moose Lake area.
The Moose Lake nurses picketed in June to bring attention to the situation. According to the previous story, the nurses said they were frustrated with the slow pace of the contract negotiations. There has been a nurse shortage since the pandemic, according to a previous story in the Star Gazette.
Essentia said that they’re proud to have some of the finest nurses in the country, and appreciate their dedication to providing the highest level of patient care in support of Essentia’s mission to make a healthy difference in people’s lives.
As part of this tentative agreement, the MNA negotiating committee has agreed to recommend ratification and will hold a ratification vote on or before Friday, Dec. 9. The tentative agreement also indicates that the Moose Lake location will not participate in a strike authorization vote on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
