The Essentia Health medical supply distribution center is moving to the Esko Industrial Park by late 2024. A 163,000 square foot warehouse is planned to support the medical supply needs of six Essentia Health facilities regionally, reaching to the Dakotas.
The supply center is currently operating in West Duluth in a warehouse only one-third the size of the proposed construction project. Twenty to 25 full time jobs will be moved from West Duluth to the new facility. The warehouse will be located at 126 Bedrock Lane, Esko.
RJ Ryan of Mendota Heights is the construction manager and specializes in highly automated warehouses. Essentia has had difficulty in hiring enough workers to staff the present West Duluth distribution center. An automated storage and retrieval system will be created to pick supplies and prepare them for shipment.
The Carlton County Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval for the proposal and gave permission for Essentia to use the county’s credit rating to bond for the construction project, possibly in May. The county will have no financial liability for this project. The vote of approval was unanimous 4-0 with Commissioner Proulx absent.
Since the proposed warehouse is not seen as a hospital building which does not pay property taxes, the agreement being worked on through the Town of Thomson and Carlton County insures that the new warehouse would be taxable property. The commissioners approved facilitating bonding for the project with that assurance from Essentia Health.
During the bond sales Essentia Health is assured a lower bonding interest rate by using Carlton County’s ability to use municipal financing. Cost savings is unknown until the bonds go through. Municipal bonds are very desirable for the investor since the interest earned is nontaxable for state and federal purposes.
A hearing has been called to get public input and is tentatively set for 4 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 during the beginning of the adjourned session of the county board in order for the commissioners to give final approval for Essentia Health to use the county’s access to low interest municipal bonds.
Augustana Care of Moose Lake used Carlton County’s bond rating in the past. The Augustana portion of the old Mercy Hospital complex does not pay property taxes. Oak View Assisted Living in Moose Lake does. There are now two staff people working at the Essentia Mercy Hospital complex handling supplies and storage and will not lose their positions due to the proposed new warehouse in Esko.
