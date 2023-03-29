The Essentia Health medical supply distribution center is moving to the Esko Industrial Park by late 2024. A 163,000 square foot warehouse is planned to support the medical supply needs of six Essentia Health facilities regionally, reaching to the Dakotas.

  The supply center is currently operating in West Duluth in a warehouse only one-third the size of the proposed construction project. Twenty to 25 full time jobs will be moved from West Duluth to the new facility. The warehouse will be located at 126 Bedrock Lane, Esko.

