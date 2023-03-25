Essentia Health is proud to announce that our EMS team serving Moose Lake and surrounding communities has received the EMS Clinical Excellence Award from the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB). The team is recognized “for providing outstanding pre-hospital clinical care in 2022.”
“Essentia Health prides itself on being a leader in the EMS industry by providing high-quality, pre-hospital care, especially in our rural communities,” said Joe Newton, emergency medical services senior director for Essentia. “Our EMS professionals bring the emergency department directly to the patient, where they need it most, which aligns with our commitment to provide the right care at the right place and the right time.
“It’s wonderful that this team can be recognized for the amazing work they do each day.”
In order to qualify for this prestigious distinction, EMS services had to achieve a performance rate of 80% or higher in five or more individual performance measures. There are nine clinical performance measures, gauging things such as response times and proper patient assessments.
“In early 2022, working with EMS physicians from across the state, the EMSRB established multiple clinical advisory performance measures that could be used to benchmark and highlight the wonderful pre-hospital care that Minnesotans receive every day from our dedicated EMTs and paramedics,” said Dylan Ferguson, executive director of the EMSRB.
At Essentia Health, our EMS is part of an integrated care team ranging from our professional pre-hospital staff to our highly skilled emergency department caregivers. We respond to about 13,000 requests for service annually and transport more than 10,000 patients in the communities we’re privileged to serve.
