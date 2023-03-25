Essentia Health is proud to announce that our EMS team serving Moose Lake and surrounding communities has received the EMS Clinical Excellence Award from the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB). The team is recognized “for providing outstanding pre-hospital clinical care in 2022.” 

“Essentia Health prides itself on being a leader in the EMS industry by providing high-quality, pre-hospital care, especially in our rural communities,” said Joe Newton, emergency medical services senior director for Essentia. “Our EMS professionals bring the emergency department directly to the patient, where they need it most, which aligns with our commitment to provide the right care at the right place and the right time. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0