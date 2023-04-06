After careful consideration of the state of COVID-19, Essentia Health will move to a voluntary masking policy for most staff, patients and visitors. This change applies to our hospitals, clinics and home health care. 

Voluntary masking does not apply to Essentia’s long-term care/nursing home facilities or assisted living facilities, which will continue to evaluate masking protocols separately. Hospice staff will follow the policies of the facilities they enter. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0