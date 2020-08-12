About a year of work on a transition plan has culminated in Mercy Hospital official transitioning to Essentia Health- Moose Lake on August 1.
Mike Youso, administrator at Essentia Health- Moose Lake, said in a video interview that without joining Essentia staffing changes would have been more. Jobs have been retained, according to Youso only four out of 260 jobs were lost.
The transition will not be formally completed until all Mercy medical records go online with the system that Essentia Health uses by February.
When asked Eric Nielsen, adminstrator at Gateway Family Health Clinic had the following to say about the transition:
“Gateway Family Health Clinic was provided the opportunity to join Essentia and become an Essentia clinic, but at this time Gateway Clinic has decided to remain an independent clinic. Essentia will now open their own primary care clinic within the Moose Lake Hospital, but the timing of that is unknown.
Earlier this summer Essentia Health in Sandstone hired nurse practitioners and physicians assistants as their medical staff for inpatient care at that hospital. Prior to that change Gateway Clinic physicians had been the medical staff at the Sandstone Hospital for the last 19 years. Essentia has discussed that medical staff model for the Moose Lake hospital as well. However, for at least the immediate future, Gateway Clinic and Essentia have agreed to continue having Gateway Clinic physicians as the medical staff at Essentia Health Moose Lake for all inpatient and obstetric services.
In the last month we have seen a reduction in some mammography, respiratory therapy and dietician services at Essentia Health Moose Lake and the loss of three physician specialists at the Moose Lake Hospital. Orthopedic physician, Dr. Mark Gregerson, on-site radiologist, Dr. Phyllis Noss, and Essentia’s oncologist, Dr. Jonathan Sande have all been terminated in the last month. Essentia has stated their commitment to expanding services and specialists in Moose Lake, so hopefully over time our community will benefit from Essentia’s promise to expand services in Moose Lake.”
