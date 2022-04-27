Nathan Barta, a senior student at Esko school, addressed the Carlton County Board of Commissioners on his proposal for redistricting the boundaries of the five man commission. Barta pointed out his plan kept the five commissioner districts close to dead even in population as tabulated by the last Federal Census.
As required by Minnesota Statute, the County Commissioners had called for a hearing on the redistricting issue during their Regular scheduled Board session on April 12. Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt presented a handout at the beginning of the hearing which detailed the process of how the changes in county population and movement of people within the county affected the need to increase or decrease the size of the commissioner districts in this county.
The overall population of Carlton County according to the new Federal census, done every 10 years, is 36,207 people. According to the guidelines set down which would require redistricting if there were more than 10% difference between any of the five existing commissioner districts, DeVriendt showed detailed figures that was not the case.
Nathan Barta presented his possible layout for the boundaries of the five commissioner districts. He said he realigned the boundaries to make the difference in numbers between the five districts almost negligible. The resulting district map spread the area of rural Carlton County to be included in most of the commissioner districts.
Barta said he had testified in Duluth earlier in the winter when a delegation of judges came for a hearing on how to proceed with the establishment of new House of Representatives and Senate districts. He said that Carlton County had been in one legislative district for sometime and he hoped the judges would leave the county wholly in one legislative House seat. Barta said he was happy when the new redistricted map left Carlton County in one piece.
Barta said that he had fun with the redistricting plan he offered last week for consideration at the hearing. He said that he won’t take it personally if the Board keeps the current boundaries or choses a different approach.
The Commissioners have to make a decision on redistricting boundaries and the last day to do that is April 26. In reality, the decision will be made at the adjourned session on April 25. Commissioner Dick Brenner was not at this hearing or meeting nor did he participate via zoom, due to illness. It is possible that only four commissioners will make the decision of redistricting at the April 25 meeting.
In zoning news:
Zoning Administrator Heather Cunningham reported that a new preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map, “reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Carlton County” has been created by FEMA. Included are base flood elevations, base flood depths, special flood hazard area boundaries and the regulatory flood way.
The proposal can be viewed at https://www.floodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-336-2627. There is a 90 day period to appeal the material.
Cunningham commented, “This expansion of the floodplain includes elevation data that makes it easier for homeowners to know information of what affects their property and possible building plans without the need of complex survey work.” She said she had not spent a lot of time studying the proposal yet.
Cunningham also said that the new maps of Carlton County are very detailed and a lot of scientific study has created them. New technology makes them easy to use and access.
