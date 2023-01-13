The shovels are finally sitting idle, and the temperatures have been relatively mild for January. Now that everyone is dug out, it is time to get out and enjoy all the snow we have been gifted. 

The greater Moose Lake area has everything from ice fishing to snowshoeing. Here’s a sampling of what you can find right in your own backyard.

