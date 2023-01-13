The shovels are finally sitting idle, and the temperatures have been relatively mild for January. Now that everyone is dug out, it is time to get out and enjoy all the snow we have been gifted.
The greater Moose Lake area has everything from ice fishing to snowshoeing. Here’s a sampling of what you can find right in your own backyard.
Cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, hiking
Mahtowa: New this year is the free groomed trails that the Rugged Spruce golf course in Mahtowa, is making available to the public along with its fun sliding hill on hole 7. For the most up-to-date status on their trails, visit https://www.golfruggedspruce.com
Sandstone: Banning State Park: a day pass or annual pass is required. If you have never been to Banning in the winter, this is the year to go. The snow is still hanging heavy on the pines and a simple stroll in the woods is like stepping into a page of
Narnina. The white is overwhelming and how it is juxtaposed against the cliffs and quarries, makes it a winter wonderland to walk through.
Carlton: Jay Cooke State Park: a day pass or annual pass is required. Currently, the cross-country ski trails remain closed due to the December storm damage. Some trails are open for snowshoeing. Snowshoe rental is available upon availability. Similar to Banning State Park, if you have never visited Jay Cooke in the winter, it is worth the drive to walk on the swinging bridge and see the ice formations on the rocks and witness how the snow covers the tall pines.
Ice skating:
Moose Lake: Riverside arena offers open skating on Sundays through March 1. Open skate runs from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. and family skate is offered from 6 to 7 p.m. Cost is $1 per person. Skate sharpening is available for $5.
The movie Grumpy Old Men may have put Minnesota on the map for ice fishing, but one can be of any age to enjoy this winter pastime. Drive by any lake in Minnesota on a nice weekend day in the winter and surely you will notice the pop-up communities that have formed. From standing out in the elements to the modern-day luxury fish houses, ice fishing occurs in all forms and in most weather elements.
Want to ice fish for a cause? Mark your calendar and plan ahead for the Moose Lake Brewing Company’s 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” Ice Fishing Contest to help benefit the Wounded Warriors United Minnesota. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11. For more information, visit their Facebook page.
