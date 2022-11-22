e

Just outside of Sturgeon Lake, sits a 220 acre ranch where the Wylie family raise elk. They currently have about 150 in the herd, but are working their way back up to 300 head. The ranch is currently run by Klint and his wife and daughters.

Craig Wylie, a service-disabled Vietnam veteran, began Wolf Creek Elk Ranch in 2000 when he moved to the Sturgeon Lake area. Shortly after, he founded Wapiti Labs; wapiti being another name for elk. His fascination with this majestic creature began a few years prior to that, when he was in Montana elk hunting. 

