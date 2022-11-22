Just outside of Sturgeon Lake, sits a 220 acre ranch where the Wylie family raise elk. They currently have about 150 in the herd, but are working their way back up to 300 head. The ranch is currently run by Klint and his wife and daughters.
Craig Wylie, a service-disabled Vietnam veteran, began Wolf Creek Elk Ranch in 2000 when he moved to the Sturgeon Lake area. Shortly after, he founded Wapiti Labs; wapiti being another name for elk. His fascination with this majestic creature began a few years prior to that, when he was in Montana elk hunting.
“The reason we chose to raise elk to begin with was because there are four markets for elk: Trophy bulls, breeding stock, meat, and the antler that is harvested from the bulls in velvet,” said Wylie.
Wylie explained that they also looked at deer and buffalo, but deer are more prone to jumping fences and more difficult to handle. Buffalo have aggressive tendencies. He was also intrigued by the benefits of Elk Velvet Antler (EVA).
“We brought our first harvest of velvet to Wisconsin where we met Korean buyers,” said Wylie. “Shortly after, Korea embargoed all U.S. meat products, including elk velvet due to Mad Cow disease, so prices dropped drastically,” he explained. “There was a producer there that said he would freeze dry it, capsulize it, bottle it and send it back to us. So we did it. We ended up with a whole bunch of white bottles, red tops and no labels.”
Wylie, knowing some of the medicinal benefits of EVA, then distributed it to friends and family who were having some issues with arthritis. Reports came back about the effects the supplement was having…and they were all positive.
In addition, Wylie also gave some samples to a local vet. This is how they began focusing on pets. The vet had a patient come in with an older dog to be euthanized. The vet offered the patient a bottle of the capsules to see if it would help. Three days later the patient called back in tears because the dog was chasing squirrels again.
Wylie boasts they have had tremendous success with the two mobility products for dogs, “Our customers will write or call us and let us know of the success they have had using our products,” said Wylie.
Although they still produce the human supplements, Wapiti Labs focuses most of their attention on pets. They have created supplements for both dogs and cats, for numerous ailments throughout the stages of a pets life. Some of these include: mobility, stomach and respiratory issues.
Elk antlers also make good chews for dogs. According to Wapiti, the soft center in elk antlers acts like a natural toothbrush, has no chemical treatments and typically lasts longer than a rawhide.
Wapiti Labs products can be found on Chewy, Amazon, their website or you can stop in at their office in Sturgeon Lake, located just off the freeway. For more information on Wapiti Lab products, check out their website at wapitilabsinc.com.
