election results of contested races staff Nov 9, 2022 Nov 9, 2022 Updated 14 hrs ago City of Moose Lake resultsMoose Lake MayorTed Shaw 67.13% Jim Michalski 31.82% Carlton County resultsCarlton county sheriffKelly Lake 83.95 %Jason Syrett 15.72%Carlton County Commissioner, District 4Susan Zmyslony 50.85%Mark Thell 48.68 % House of RepresentativesDistrict 11 APete Radosevich 48.71 %Jeff Dotseth 51.16 %approval of capital project levy authorizationNo 59.93 %Yes 40.07 %How will the justice center be paid forVote for oneYes 89.93 %No 10.99%
