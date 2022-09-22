Minnesota residents can head to their local courthouse and fill out their absentee ballots for early voting beginning Friday, Sept. 23.
Many residents are confused when they receive the absentee ballot, said Kevin DeVriendt, Carlton County auditor/treasurer. He explained that early voting is absentee voting.
Many residents expect the same routine as Election Day when they head to the courthouse for early voting. Instead, they complete the absentee ballot application, fill out the ballot, then put it into an envelope and seal it, then hand it back to the employee to be stored with the other ballots until they are counted up to seven days before Election Day.
Eligible voters can request absentee ballots online or via mail also.
There are 15 townships and cities in Carlton County that are mail ballot precincts.
The Carlton County Courthouse is located at 301 Walnut Avenue, Carlton, and open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Residents can vote early with an absentee ballot or mail their ballot to the auditor’s office any time during those hours beginning Friday, Sept. 23. The courthouse will also be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, the last day to vote early in person. To vote early by mail apply to have an absentee ballot mailed to you. You do not need to be registered to apply.
Residents of mail-in only precincts can vote or deliver their ballots up to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Early/absentee voters have the option to deliver their ballots to the courthouse before 3 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
