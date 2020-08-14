During the Dog Days of summer the Wienermobile visits the Northland

Trotting across the United States six Oscar Mayer Wienermobiles are bringing “miles of smiles” to all they greet.
One of these six vehicles made the trip up to Duluth for a week of stops in the Duluth area. Some of these events were an area car show, a stop at the Great Lakes Aquarium and a visit at the Wrenshall Community Night Out on July 31.
Each Wienermobile is driven by a team of two “Hotdoggers.” Zac n Cheese and his partner Mustard Mags were the drivers making stops in the Northland, they were selected out of over 3,000 applicants to be two of 12 Hotdoggers for the year. Hotdoggers go through a multistep interview process after graduating from college. If selected they are flown to Madison, Wisconsin to participate in “Hot Dog High” where they learn how to be a media contact and to drive the wienermobile. Mustard Mags and Zach n Cheese graduated from Hot Dog High on July 26 and headed straight for Duluth. So far they have logged about 500 miles of travel in the giant hot dog on wheels.
The first Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was built in 1936 by Carl Mayer and was driven on parade routes, to grocery store openings and visited hospitals during the Great Depression by “Little Oscar.” Since that time there have been several versions of the Wiendermobile. In 1969 the vehicle used Ford Thunderbird tail lights, a Chevy motorhome frame and averaged 187 miles per gallon. After nine years off the road, the Wienermobile was brought out again to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Huge crowds, cards and letters were sent in with requests to see the famed two ton hot dog; a decision was made to redesign and start touring again. Twenty-one versions of the “OSCARMAYER” Wiener Jingle was a key feature of the six new 23-foot-long fiberglass Wienermobiles created in 1988 along with microwave ovens, refrigerators and cell phones. At present the hotdogs on wheels are 27 feet long and cross the United States all year long.
Visitors are treated to miles of smiles and "bunderful" memories when they see Zac n Cheese, Mustard Mags and the rest of the Hotdoggers. Ensuring the safety of guests and the Hotdoggers, rides in the Wienermobile are temporarily not being given. Wienie whistles are still given out. "We have given out buns and buns of whistles!," said Zac n Cheese.
Tough times and adversity make the hot dog driving pairs of Wienermobile "frankly" "relish" the chance to bring smiles to "bunderful" cities all over the country. Zac n Cheese and Mustard Mags loved their time in the Northland.
"We hauled buns across Duluth and frankly, we couldn’t have enjoyed it more! ...this has been an absolutely beautiful place with very warm and pleasant people!," Zac n Cheese and Mustard Mags said of their first trip as Hotdoggers.