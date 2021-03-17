The votes are in. And the winner for Carlton County –and the rest of northeastern Minnesota – is: “Duck Duck Orange Truck.”
The Minnesota Department of Transportation recently held its first-ever “Name A Snowplow” contest, and received a blizzard of votes – a total of 122,435 votes in the statewide contest.
One snowplow from each district received a new moniker. Residents of District 1 – which includes Pine, Aitkin, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake and St. Louis counties – cast the third-highest number of votes in the contest.
And, in the end, those District 1 voters chose “Duck Duck Orange Truck.”
According to MnDOT, the winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:
• Plowy McPlowFace – Metro District
• Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya – District 4
• Duck Duck Orange Truck – District 1
• Plow Bunyan – District 2
• Snowbi Wan Kenobi – District 6
• F. Salt Fitzgerald – District 7
• Darth Blader – District 3
• The Truck Formerly Known As Plow – District 8
“We are amazed by the number of creative name suggestions people proposed,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “We thank everyone for their votes and participation in this fun contest, and through the process, becoming more aware of our snowplows, the tireless women and men who operate them, and the work necessary to keep our roads safe.”
Kelliher said that the agency invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in mid-December, and received more than 22,000 name ideas which were then narrowed down bu staff by considering several factors, including how creative or unique the name was, whether it would be understandable or identifiable to broad audiences, and the frequency of submissions.
Other outstanding entries included: Ain’t Snow Stopping Us Now, Buzz Iceclear, Edward Blizzardhands, Fast and the Flurry Less, Frosty the Snowplow and Plowabunga.
MnDOT reported that they will share additional information on its social media pages once the snowplows have officially been named and are at work on roads across the state.
