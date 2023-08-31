ids to school, think about driving your kids to all of their after school sports and activities due to a bus driver shortage.
That is one reality local schools are facing as students head back to class this fall.
Diane Corbin, lead bus driver in Willow River, has been driving a bus for 11 years and filled in at Barnum last year as well.
She also drives students to after school sports and activities. She said she drives as far away as Grand Marais and International Falls, a roughly four hour drive one way. She acknowledges that it would be a challenge for parents to drive their kids that distance if there are not enough bus drivers to get them to their events.
While Moose Lake School District has enough bus drivers at this point, Willow River is down one driver and Barnum has three bus drivers to cover five routes. All of the schools can use subs.
“Your local school district needs help supporting our students and families,” said Bill Peel, superintendent of Barnum and Willow River school districts. “Bus drivers are extremely important. Not only do they transport our students, they are the very first and last person a student sees on a daily basis. Imagine the impact that interaction can have for students. Schools are challenged to do more with less every year.”
Peel drives bus for both Barnum and Willow River as needed.
Corbin said she enjoys seeing the kids.
“People think it’s hard, that the kids are bad,” said Corbin. “That’s not the truth.”
She said that she treats the students with respect and they treat her the same way.
She said there are many rewards as a bus driver including making an impact on the students. She always greets each student with a smile and good morning no matter how her day is going. She also says goodbye as she drops them off.
“We never know what they’re going through when they leave their house,” said Corbin. “It could be a divorce or a domestic.”
She thinks of the kids as her grandchildren and some call her grandma. The kids make her cards, give hugs and draw her pictures. She remembers a boy who responded with just minimal interaction the four years that he rode the bus. After he graduated high school, she saw him out in public and he called out and greeted her. She was shocked, but now sees him out and about and they always say hi.
If the schools are still short drivers, they will need to combine routes, said Peel. That will make the students ride on the bus longer and the bus will be fuller, although of course they stay within the capacity numbers. They will also not be able to pick up open enrollment students.
“I have identified pick up points for those outside of the district,” said Peel. “We have also asked our parents, who can, to drive their students to school and home.”
The bus drivers have the option to pick up extra hours by driving the students for after school sports and activities.
“We do our best to support our extracurriculars, but may fall short,” said Peel.
He said that Willow River and Barnum districts will cover the cost of training, testing and the medical exam. They will also help train anyone interested for the written test and the behind the wheel test.
The hours differ, depending on the route. The drivers usually arrive at the bus barn around 5:45-6 a.m. to prepare the bus and students arrive at the school at 8 a.m. The afternoon route begins around 2:45 p.m. and most of the drivers return to the schools around 5 p.m.
If a bus driver is driving a bus for an after school activity, then they cannot drive a route as the times overlap, which is another reason that subs are important.
Anyone thinking about it can schedule a ride along on a route for either Barnum or Willow River to experience it themselves before committing.
“If you can drive a car, you can actually drive a bus. I know from experience,” said Peel.
For more information or to sign up, contact Nathan Berg at 218-372-3131, ext 267 or email Nberg@isd577.org.
