If you are a cribbage player, you are likely familiar with the term “double double run.” It implies a run of three cards containing two pairs. If you love to play cribbage but perhaps do not know all the lingo, no worries, there is a group for you.

A small group of cribbage players meets at Caribou Coffee in Moose Lake each Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Pre-pandemic, there was a weekly cribbage group that met at the senior center in Moose Lake. Of course, that all changed during COVID-19. For Terry Bump of Sturgeon Lake,  these weekly games all started when he and another long-time cribbage player, Joe Varva, of Moose Lake sat separately in Caribou passing the time. Terry casually asked Joe if he wanted to play a game. Fast forward several months later and now there are more people at the table.

