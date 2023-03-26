If you are a cribbage player, you are likely familiar with the term “double double run.” It implies a run of three cards containing two pairs. If you love to play cribbage but perhaps do not know all the lingo, no worries, there is a group for you.
A small group of cribbage players meets at Caribou Coffee in Moose Lake each Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Pre-pandemic, there was a weekly cribbage group that met at the senior center in Moose Lake. Of course, that all changed during COVID-19. For Terry Bump of Sturgeon Lake, these weekly games all started when he and another long-time cribbage player, Joe Varva, of Moose Lake sat separately in Caribou passing the time. Terry casually asked Joe if he wanted to play a game. Fast forward several months later and now there are more people at the table.
For Ken Kangas of Cromwell, it takes a lot for him to miss a day of cribbage. “The weather this winter really hasn’t stopped me from making it,” said Kangas. He has been playing cribbage for decades. Kangas learned to play when he was 9-years-old from his dad’s cousin. He never stopped playing and was involved in several cribbage clubs back in the 1960s.
“We had four tables of cribbage going, we had a coach and subs. If the coach saw something they didn’t like, they would pull you from the game and put in a sub.”
Do not let his years of experience intimidate you, he is all laughs and is the first to say that other groups are more stringent with their rules.
Cribbage is believed to have started in the 1600s and has stuck around with similar rules ever since then. The group credits cribbage with keeping their minds sharp. The game involves some math which also makes this game good for younger kids to learn.
The game includes at least two players but can have three to four. Each picks a color and places two pegs in the starting positions on the cribbage board. A standard board usually has three colors on the face, green, red and blue. The three pegs of each color are used to keep track of the points, according to instructables.com.
A dealer deals each player cards, the amount of cards dealt depends on the number of people playing. The players look at the cards in their hand and chooses two cards to discard, face down in front of the dealer. The pile of discarded cards is called the crib. The object of the game is to score 121 points. Check out instructables.com for complete instructions. Or better yet, head to Caribou Coffee in Moose Lake and join the fun.
For the group in Moose Lake, there is no cost to play, and new people are always welcome. They especially need new people to join them on Wednesdays. There is no commitment, life happens and some weeks there are more players, and they take out another board so everyone can play. If you are interested, the group meets Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at the Caribou Coffee in Moose Lake.
