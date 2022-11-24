Jeff Dotseth won the Minnesota House of Representatives, District 11 position by a margin of roughly 500 votes. Previously the position was held by Mike Sundin since 2013.
Dotseth said he is excited to get to work to meet the needs of all of the people in his district.
How does it feel to win the election?
We ran a strong campaign and were confident we had checked every box heading into election night. That said, at the moment of truth, voters take the wheel and candidates can only trust relationships they have built with people will prevail in the outcome. So, more than “surprised,” I remain grateful for the support I continue receiving and am excited to get to work on behalf of area residents when the new Legislature is sworn in Jan. 3.
What do you think it will be like to hold a
public office?
I’m heading to St. Paul with fresh perspectives and no preconceived notions. Legislating is a people’s business, so a top priority of mine right out of the gate will be to focus on establishing relationships with my House colleagues, while furthering relationships with constituents and local officials.
What is the first thing you plan to do in your new position?
From day one, my top objective is to serve as the voice of the people in District 11A. I have spent months on end discussing issues with people in our area. I share the same beliefs and concerns I continually hear from district residents. This is where my roots are and I’m passionate about making our area a better place for all of us.
What are your plans/priorities as the newest District 11 representative?
I am committed to unlocking opportunities here; we have rich reserves of minerals, abundant timber, and skilled laborers. Let’s unleash our abundant natural resources. This area is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, but we’re losing workers. People want to stay here – but only if there are opportunities. We also have fantastic colleges and universities in our region and we need to capitalize by keeping those good young students working here.
Which committees do you hope to be on?
The approach I will bring to committees is more important to me than what the committees are named. Regardless of a committee’s official subject matter, I will advocate each day for the best interests of my constituents and lean heavily into negotiating skills I have learned through my background in business.
The election was fairly close, which means almost half of the voters voted for the other candidate. How do you plan to meet the needs of all of the voters?
I believe being a good listener is the most important skill for a leader at any level. As a State Representative, it will be crucial for me to receive input from all sides of an issue so that I can make informed decisions. There are roughly 40,000 people in our district and I will go to work each day doing my level best to represent them all.
Is there anything you want to say to readers?
The five most important words I encourage readers to take to heart are: “My door is always open.” I’m here to serve all four corners of our district to make sure the people of District 11A have a strong voice at the Capitol. Your communication is vital to the decision-making process and will be the cornerstone of my service to you in the House of Representatives. The best way to reach me during the legislative session is by emailing rep.jeff.dotseth@house.mn.
