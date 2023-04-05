Bring your donations to the Moose Lake Area Food Shelf during their distribution day between 8:30 a.m. -noon on Friday, April 7 in order for the food shelf to receive matching donations during the final days of the 2023 Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. The food shelf is located in the alley behind Joe Jitters.
Donations have been coming in during the annual event, said Susan Bumann, food shelf coordinator. She said that they can still use donations of personal hygiene products, pet foods, diapers and soaps.
“Anything helps because it frees up money for families to use for other needs,” said Bumann. She said that the food shelf gives one week’s worth of groceries to anyone who stops in.
While Friday is the distribution day, volunteers will be on hand to accept any donations residents want to drop off as the Minnesota FoodShare
Campaign comes to an end.
She said there is also a demand for food staples such as oatmeal, sugar and flour. Remember to check expirations dates before donating as they cannot accept any foods that have expired.
The volunteers served over 300 households in 2022 and expect the numbers to continue to increase as the COVID-19 funding ends.
Volunteers are also on the food shelves wish list, according to Bumann.
“We are manned by volunteers and we need more,” said Bumann.
The Moose Lake Area Food Shelf serves residents in Carlton and northern Pine Counties. For more information or to volunteer call 218-382-0058.
