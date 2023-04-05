Bring your donations to the Moose Lake Area Food Shelf during their distribution day between 8:30 a.m. -noon on Friday, April 7 in order for the food shelf to receive matching donations during the final days of the 2023 Minnesota FoodShare Campaign. The food shelf is located in the alley behind Joe Jitters.

Donations have been coming in during the annual event, said Susan Bumann, food shelf coordinator. She said that they can still use donations of personal hygiene products, pet foods, diapers and soaps.

