The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in fish, wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. Live webinar presentations at noon on Wednesdays the next two weeks feature discussions about off-highway vehicles and reconnecting fish populations.
The first webinar is Wednesday, June 21. Joe Unger, OHV program consultant, will discuss where to go, how to stay safe and other helpful information to know while exploring Minnesota’s public OHV trails.
The second webinar is Wednesday, June 28. Over thousands of years, fish populations in Minnesota’s rivers have adopted annual migrations to spawn, feed and overwinter in critical habitats. Since the mid-1800s, humans have impacted watersheds and changed river systems using dams, culverts and other barriers that restricted fish movements and led to the loss of some species in many parts of the state. Jon Lore, DNR natural resource specialist, will talk about the impact of these barriers and how DNR efforts to remove or change them has led to great success in restoring Minnesota’s native fish populations.
The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are offered year-round and are free, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/discover) for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.