The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in fish, wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the summer program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. Live webinar presentations at noon on Wednesdays the next two weeks feature discussions about off-highway vehicles and reconnecting fish populations.

The first webinar is Wednesday, June 21. Joe Unger, OHV program consultant, will discuss where to go, how to stay safe and other helpful information to know while exploring Minnesota’s public OHV trails.

