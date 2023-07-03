Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are great places to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. Not only is there an abundance of recreational opportunities, state parks and recreation areas offer a quiet location to celebrate Independence Day away from loud fireworks displays. Minnesota rules prohibit the use of fireworks in state parks.

“Not everyone enjoys the light and sound associated with fireworks,” said Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails Division director. “Minnesota state parks and recreation areas offer a fireworks-free environment for those who want to celebrate Independence Day in a more peaceful place.”

