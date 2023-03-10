The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two open-house-style career fairs for anyone interested in learning about becoming a conservation officer. The career fairs are part of the agency’s current CO Prep program application period, which runs through March 31 and is for people without previous law enforcement experience.

The career fairs are Wednesday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul, and Monday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St. in Cloquet.

