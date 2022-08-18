l

One year Elvis showed up to the fair as a scarecrow, said Linda Langness, long time Carlton County Fair volunteer. Last year someone brought in a Jesus Christ scarecrow with his arms outstretched. She said that she tries to come up with new ideas to keep people interested.

The 2022 fair is dedicated to Langness in appreciation of her decades of volunteer work at the fair and in the community.

