One year Elvis showed up to the fair as a scarecrow, said Linda Langness, long time Carlton County Fair volunteer. Last year someone brought in a Jesus Christ scarecrow with his arms outstretched. She said that she tries to come up with new ideas to keep people interested.
The 2022 fair is dedicated to Langness in appreciation of her decades of volunteer work at the fair and in the community.
Langness, 77, is a Barnum resident and was a teacher at Moose Lake School District and subbed for many years at Barnum School District. She said she knows all of the kids, including Rayna Klejeski, who was featured in last week’s Moose Lake Star Gazette. She laughed as she said she also knows her parents, grandparents and probably great-grandparents.
Langness grew up on a farm in Blackhoof with three siblings. The family grew cabbage and potatoes and had about 20 dairy cows.
“It’s God’s country when it comes to row crops,” Langness said. It has great loamy soil. We had cows because of the manure. We lived on milk, potatoes, cabbage and the meat we grew.”
She loved growing up on the farm. She was in charge of the calves.
She said the animals became part of the family and were always treated well. As with most farms, they raised chickens, gathered eggs and picked berries.
“There were lots of wild blueberries then,’’ said Langess. “They were big, not like the little raisins now.”
She attended the Blackhoof Valley one room schoolhouse that held grades 1-8. She was the only student in her grade. Her parents were firm believers in a good education. When education related bonding came up on the ballot, they always voted yes, said Langness.
She said her mom only went through eighth grade because it would have been too expensive to finish at Barnum. Blackhoof became part of the Barnum School District in the early 1960s, according to Langness.
She was 8 when she joined 4-H. She noted her dad had also participated in 4-H when he was a kid.
“The fair has been part of our life forever,” Langness said.
Langness said she competed in dress and explained that the girls sewed the dresses, then modeled them in front of the judges in the grandstand, complete with a pivot as they modeled them.
“I like how they have 4-H now,” said Langness. “The judges ask the kids questions when they’re judging.” The judges didn’t interact with the competitors when she was in the 4-H program.
Langness volunteered in a variety of positions at the fair over the decades.
“I’ve said that if I volunteer long enough they might build an outhouse and name it after me some day,” Langness said laughing.
In 1984 Carl Anderson asked her to take over the Superintendent of Horticulture position. She agreed as long as he stayed on for a few years and taught her. He did and retired when he thought she was ready.
Langness enjoys expanding the exhibits and has added several over the decades, like the scarecrow exhibit. She also added a home made wine and beer exhibit.
“The best one was a kid from Moose Lake a few years ago,” Langness said. He wasn’t even old enough to drink it.”
There will be several new entertainment options at the fair this year, according to Lindsey Larson, fair manager. There will be a graffiti artist creating a fun sign over several days at the fair as well as a caricature artist on the weekend. The pretty bird’s paradise will add color to the fair in 2022 and the figure eight races will add buses into the excitement.
The usual variety of food vendors will set up their stands, from B&B to corn dogs and funnel cakes will satisfy food fare cravings. New this year is Little Italy, so stop by and give them a try.
Other new events at this year’s fair include a life size milking cow in the agricultural education barn and an agricultural breakfast. The farmers breakfast will be served buffet style in the Centennial building 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.
There will be the traditional events that fair goers enjoy each year, from the 4-H exhibits to the mutton bustin, which will feature about 30 kids trying to stay on top of sheep for a certain amount of time.
