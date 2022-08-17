The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ building and surrounding grounds at the Minnesota State Fair (which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5) will feature new musicians, presentations and activities in addition to its popular attractions from previous years.

The activities and entertainment will coincide with the DNR’s theme for 2022, which is “Connecting People to the Outdoors.”

