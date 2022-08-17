The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ building and surrounding grounds at the Minnesota State Fair (which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 5) will feature new musicians, presentations and activities in addition to its popular attractions from previous years.
The activities and entertainment will coincide with the DNR’s theme for 2022, which is “Connecting People to the Outdoors.”
“We’re thrilled to connect with Minnesotans again at the state fair to promote getting outside and enjoying all the amazing natural resources of our state,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or are considering your first visit to Minnesota’s public lands, you can find the DNR at the fair to celebrate and learn more about the great outdoors in Minnesota.”
The DNR’s iconic state fair log building opened 88 years ago in 1934, and its park-like location provides fairgoers with a unique opportunity to experience the outdoors among state fair carnival rides and food stands.
For more information and to find a complete schedule of DNR attractions and activities at the fair, visit the DNR website (mndnr.gov/StateFair).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.