This fundraiser has become an annual event for Team 5690: SubZero
Robotics, will take place on Wednesday, April 19th from 5:00 pm to
7:00 pm at the cafeteria of Esko High School at 2 East Hwy 61 in Esko
MN. You can expect a BBQ Dinner, a Silent Auction that has something
for everyone and a Bake Sale that can’t be missed as well as FREE kids
activities.
Team 5690 (which includes 36 Esko high school students, 3 coaches, and
numerous adult mentors) looks forward to bringing together community
members of all ages for education, innovation, charitable giving and
FUN. This occasion will be ideal for networking with like-minded
advocates of STEM education and learning more about SubZero’s goal of
empowering young minds through robotics and technology.
The silent auction, which will feature a variety of items generously
given by local companies and people of the community, will be a
highlight of the evening with staggered end times between 6:15 and
7pm.
If you have kids, or are a kid at heart, you’ll enjoy a variety of
free STEM activities throughout our event. One of the team's coaches,
Laura Zimny, said, "We are thrilled to offer an event that provides an
opportunity to connect with the community at the conclusion of our
2023 competitive season. The student members are working hard to give
the children a fun, interactive, and engaging learning experience
where they can explore, experiment, and ultimately become enthused
about the world of science, technology, and engineering.”
SubZero Robotics is now in its ninth season. Since 2015, the program
has given students numerous opportunities to advance their technical,
problem-solving, teamwork, leadership, communication, time management,
flexibility, gracious professionalism, and entrepreneurial skills—all
of which are essential for success in their lives outside of the
program. This event serves as a crucial fundraising effort to cover
the costs associated with the competition, including robot parts,
travel expenses, registration fees, and community outreach programs.
Tickets for the SubZero Robotics Dinner Fundraiser will be available
for purchase at the door; cash preferred and local checks accepted.
Tickets $10 adult, $7 Student, $4 child, 4 and under FREE. The team
welcomes the support of the community and encourages everyone to come
out for an evening of inspiration and community engagement.
For media inquiries, please contact: Sophia Reeves
subzerorobotics@esko.k12.mn.us
FIRST Robotics is an international robotics competition for high
school students that combines the excitement of sports with the rigors
of science and technology. Teams design, build, and program robots to
compete in a game-based challenge that changes each season. FIRST aims
to inspire young people to be science and technology leaders and
encourages them to pursue careers in STEM fields.
Dinner and Silent Auction fundraiser benefiting SubZero Robotics: A Night of Innovation and Support
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marlys E. Johnson
- Rebel alum Big Ten Champion, NCAA indoor nationals participant
- Local roads affected by flooding
- Tick season is near, learn how to prevent a bite
- Karen L. Fox
- Who will transport our kids?
- Adventures in Africa, horseback riding, sharks and tigers, oh my!
- Emergency county commissioner meeting scheduled
- Volunteers provide important services, equipment
- American Pickers to film in Minnesota
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.