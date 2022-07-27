Moose Lake--HD11A DFL will present coffee with the candidates in Moose Lake from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday July 30 at the Soo Line Event Center, 900 Folz Blvd.
The DFL True Blue Gathering will provide voters the opportunity to speak with and learn more about the candidates and their stand on critical issues facing families in Congressional District 8.
Confirmed candidates include;
-Jen Schultz, 8th District Congressional Candidate
-John Peura, MN Senate District 11 Candidate
-Pete Radosevich, MN House District 11A Candidate
-Eric Olson, MN House District 11B Candidate
*More special guests to be announced
This DFL True Blue Event is timed to offer voters an introduction to DFL candidates and their positions on issues leading up to the Minnesota Primary Election on Tuesday August 9th, 2022 and the General Election on Tuesday November 8, 2022.
