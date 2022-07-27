Moose Lake--HD11A DFL will present coffee with the candidates in Moose Lake from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday July 30 at the Soo Line Event Center, 900 Folz Blvd. 

The DFL True Blue Gathering will provide voters the opportunity to speak with and learn more about the candidates and their stand on critical issues facing families in Congressional District 8.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0