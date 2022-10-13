Sturgeon Lake Fire Department responded to a call early Saturday, Oct. 8 for a fire at a Sturgeon Lake business. They arrived at L & L Granite Countertops on Main and 2nd Streets at 12:25 a.m. and discovered the structure on fire with heavy smoke and flames through the roof, according to Al Cekalla, Sturgeon Lake fire chief.
A Pine County Deputy was driving through the area when he smelled smoke and followed it to
discover the business on fire and called it in, said Cekalla.
Willow River and Moose Lake Fire Departments responded to the mutual aid call. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office also assisted and the Essentia Ambulance was on standby. It is common for smaller towns to have mutual aid contracts with other nearby fire departments in case of a larger fire.
“They do a wonderful job helping us out,” said Cekella. “We would have been there a lot longer if Moose Lake hadn’t brought their new truck.”
The Moose Lake department utilized their aerial 445 pumper truck for the first time. It took about four hours to put the fire out.
Nobody was in the building and nobody was injured.
“There was a lot of damage and we are waiting to see what the adjusters have to say,” said Daryl Brown, a partner in the business. “We are staying strong and we will get through this.” He said that most of the inventory is fine as granite is made from lava.
