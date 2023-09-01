As Minnesotans enjoy the summer and fall seasons, there continues to be concern for tick- borne diseases. Starting in May and continuing through the summer months, black-legged ticks (aka deer ticks) are out looking for hosts. In late- September through October the risk is present, but lower, when the adult stage of the deer tick is active. While enjoying these warm months, it is important for everyone to be aware of the dangers posed by these ticks.
A great deal has been written about Lyme disease as it is the predominant tick-borne disease in Minnesota, with the median number of cases reported from 2009-2017 being 1,203 cases per year.
Anaplasmosis, formerly known as human granulocytic ehrlichiosis, is the second most common tick disease in Minnesota, with 603 confirmed or probable cases reported in 2021, per the Minnesota Department of Health. It was first recognized in Minnesota and western Wisconsin in 1993, and is carried by the same black-legged tick.
There are notable differences in the clinical presentation of anaplasmosis. Onset of illness occurs five to 21 days after exposure, and signs and symptoms include fever (often over 102), chills, headache and muscle aches. Nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss, abdominal pain, cough and confusion are reported less frequently. Approximately one-third of cases require hospitalization. Rash is reported less frequently than Lyme disease, with only 1/3 of cases reporting a rash. With the absence of a rash, many people may not even note the tick bite. Rash is more common in children than adults, and typically looks like red splotches or pinpoint dots. If antibiotic treatment is delayed, anaplasmosis can sometimes lead to severe (late stage) illness including damage to the brain or nervous system, respiratory failure, uncontrolled bleeding, organ failure and death.
Anaplasmosis patients typically respond quickly and dramatically to antibiotic treatment. The same antibiotics are typically used to treat both anaplasmosis and Lyme disease.
Prevention:
There is no vaccine to prevent anaplasmosis. One can decrease their risk for illness by preventing tick bites:
1- Check daily for ticks if you are spending time outdoors. Also, check clothing and gear. Ticks can survive a wash cycle but will die in 10 minutes of high heat in a dryer.
2- Use insect repellants containing DEET. A product with a concentration up to 30% is considered safe for adults and children.
3- Treat the outside of clothing and gear with products containing permethrin. After it dries, it can kill ticks on contact.
4- Limit contact with ticks by avoiding wooded and brushy areas with high grass, and walking in the center of trails.
5- Once inside your home, check your clothing and body for ticks. Showering within two hours of coming indoors has been shown to decrease the risk of tick-borne diseases by helping wash off unattached ticks.
6- Remove a tick from the skin as soon as possible if one is found. Pull it away slowly by its head, preferable with tweezers, and wash the area with soap and water.
The warm months of the year are a precious commodity in Minnesota. Embrace the outdoors, enjoy your time in the sun, and keep your eyes open for ticks.
