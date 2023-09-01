As Minnesotans enjoy the summer and fall seasons, there continues to be concern for tick- borne diseases. Starting in May and continuing through the summer months, black-legged ticks (aka deer ticks) are out looking for hosts. In late- September through October the risk is present, but lower, when the adult stage of the deer tick is active. While enjoying these warm months, it is important for everyone to be aware of the dangers posed by these ticks.

A great deal has been written about Lyme disease as it is the predominant tick-borne disease in Minnesota, with the median number of cases reported from 2009-2017 being 1,203 cases per year. 

