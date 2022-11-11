The second week of deer hunting is upon us and conservation officer, Ben Urlich, highlights several deer hunting tips to keep everyone safe this season. Ulrich attributes falls and lost hunters as the main issues during deer hunting season each year.
All hunters born on or later than December 31st, 1979, must have a firearm safety certificate. Classes are offered throughout the state and can be either in person or online for both adults and youth ages 14-17. There is an option to have the firearm safety certificate displayed on the back of the drivers license.
Urlich recommends having a plan set in place before hunters head out. Let someone know where you plan to hunt and when you expect to be home.
“People get lost all the time,” Urlich said. “People are overconfident in their hunting area and end up getting turned around in the woods.”
They estimate that one hunter is lost in the woods in Minnesota each day of deer hunting season.
The Department of Natural Resources recommends that anyone entering the woods during hunting season wear blaze orange, including hikers and walkers.
Another important tip is to always transport firearms unloaded. Whether in a vehicle or carrying out to the deer stand, the rifle should always be kept unloaded and ammunition should not be put into the firearm until you are in the deer stand.
The simple harness can help save hunters’ lives. The DNR recommends the use of harnesses while in a tree stand.
“The most common issue we face during deer hunting season is tree stands. Everything from falls to general safety,” said Ulrich. “The use of harnesses saves injuries and prevents falls.”
Always check the tree stand before hunting season to ensure that it is stable. Double-check at the start of each season that the boards are not rotted out and if questionable, be sure to either invest in a new stand or change out
the boards that are bad.
Another recommendation that many hunters may not consider is the use of a pulley system to transport the gun into the tree stand. The DNR strongly encourages hunters to never carry a loaded firearm up a ladder into a deer stand. Firearms should be unloaded, and hunters should always use a pulley system to get the firearm into the stand.
Pay attention to the time of day and know your shooting hours. Deer hunting is allowed 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. Hunters should always know what their target is, what is behind the target and never shoot at sounds. Hunters should always visually verify what they are shooting at.
Following these tips will help ensure you and your loved ones will be safe and enjoy the rest of the Minnesota hunting season successfully. Want to learn more? Visit MN DNR online at: dnr.state.mn.us to view their series of 10 free, one-hour Learn to Deer Hunt Lunchtime webinars.
