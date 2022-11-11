The second week of deer hunting is upon us and conservation officer, Ben Urlich, highlights several deer hunting tips to keep everyone safe this season. Ulrich attributes falls and lost hunters as the main issues during deer hunting season each year. 

All hunters born on or later than December 31st, 1979, must have a firearm safety certificate. Classes are offered throughout the state and can be either in person or online for both adults and youth ages 14-17. There is an option to have the firearm safety certificate displayed on the back of the drivers license. 

