I moved to Cromwell in 1976. I am retired from The Minnesota DNR Forestry. Currently am self- employed as a consulting forester. I have been involved in several volunteer activities in the community over the years.
Why are you running?
I was encouraged to run by people whose opinions I respect. I am a parent of a senior in the Cromwell-Wright school and one recent graduate.
I think I can add some fresh perspectives. I feel it is important to participate in the community. The primary purpose of the school is as a learning center for our children, but I believe it is also serves as an important energy center for the entire community. I want to see it flourish.
What do you see as the two biggest challenges for the district?
Maintaining and improving the school facility is one primary current issue for Cromwell Wright school and community at large. A task force of representatives from the administration, teachers, maintenance staff and community members is working with consultants to develop a referendum that responsibly addresses true building needs and supports a thriving education environment. It is important that information is clearly presented to voters in advance of a referendum in 2023.
Another important continuing challenge is maintaining fiscal responsibility and strengthening the educational offerings.
What do you hope to accomplish if you win?
If I win, I would become one member of a board. I hope my accomplishment is to offer input that contributes positively to the accomplishments of the board.
Thomas Anderson, Faith Nyberg, Shayne Korpela and Alsisha Gail Soderbloom did not return answers
