All sports keep track of some form of records. In running, each course has it’s record’s along with each race that is run on that course. The Polar League Conference record in 2010 was held by Sophomore Kieran Scannell of Cook County/Two Harbors in a time of 16:59.2. That record lasted six years when in 2016 Junior Ethan Olson of MLWRB beat that with a time of 16:41.4. On that same day sixth grader Noah Foster of Cromwell/Wright won the Junior High 2600 km race in a time of 9:27.6. Little did he know what he would accomplish on this course in the coming years.
In 2017 he set the current Junior High 2600 km race record for conference runners, that still stands today with a time of 9:13.1. The following year he stepped up and ran the 5K with the varsity runners and finished in 10th place at 18:46.4 and earned all conference honors. He trained hard in the off season and in 2019, as a ninth grader, he finished second in 17:34.0. Then in 2020 COVID-19 hit and all but shut down sports as we knew them. Meets only had two or three teams competing and no conference meet was held that year at Pincushion Trails.
Then things returned to normal for 2021 and Noah was having a good season when the conference races came around again to Pincushion Trails. The current record holder, Ethan Olson, was on hand to see if Noah could beat his time of 16:41.4. That is the thing about runners, they have a respect for each other and want to see them excel, even if it means having their record broke. As Foster crossed the finish line the clock read 16:41 but everyone had to wait till the final results came in. The final time was 16:41.5 a mere tenth of a second from tying the record. Olson and Foster talked and Noah had a big smile and told him he would get it next year.
On Thursday, Oct. 13 Foster did just that. Olson was again there to see if his record would stand. He had no doubt though, that Foster would beat it, for the weather was perfect for running with cool temps, little wind, cloudy skies and a nice dry course. He and Foster talked before the race and he wished Foster the best of luck. Coaches and runners alike all wished him luck for they knew what was at stake. As the race went on Foster seemed to run as calm as he always does. As he came down the final hill into the home stretch Olson looked at his timing watch and knew Foster was going to beat his time and he cheered him on as loud as he could. The final results came in and Foster had indeed beat Olson’s time with his own time of 16:31.6. There was much congratulations given to him from all as he earned his spot in the record books for this conference championship race.
Records like these are kept because they are meant to be broken. Runners use them to push themselves to that goal of breaking them. Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t but I believe all athletes are better because of their will and desire to try and break them. An interesting fact is it took a runner six years to beat one record and it took Foster six years to beat Olson’s record. Maybe there is a sixth grader out there running races that may beat this record in another six years. Who knows, it could happen.
