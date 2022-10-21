CC

All sports keep track of some form of records. In running, each course has it’s record’s along with each race that is run on that course. The Polar League Conference record in 2010 was held by Sophomore Kieran Scannell of Cook County/Two Harbors in a time of 16:59.2. That record lasted six years when in 2016 Junior Ethan Olson of MLWRB beat that with a time of 16:41.4. On that same day sixth grader Noah Foster of Cromwell/Wright won the Junior High 2600 km race in a time of 9:27.6. Little did he know what he would accomplish on this course in the coming years.

 In 2017 he set the current Junior High 2600 km race record for conference runners, that still stands today with a time of 9:13.1. The following year he stepped up and ran the 5K with the varsity runners and finished in 10th place at 18:46.4 and earned all conference honors. He trained hard in the off season and in 2019, as a ninth grader, he finished second in 17:34.0. Then in 2020 COVID-19 hit and all but shut down sports as we knew them. Meets only had two or three teams competing and no conference meet was held that year at Pincushion Trails. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0