Grab your ice climbing gear and head to the Sandstone Ice Park in Robinson Quarry Park this weekend. 

Climbing enthusiasts will travel across the United States to descend on the tiny town of Sandstone as the Minnesota Climbers Association hosts the 17th annual Sandstone Ice Festival. The event begins on Friday, Jan. 6 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 8. 

