Grab your ice climbing gear and head to the Sandstone Ice Park in Robinson Quarry Park this weekend.
Climbing enthusiasts will travel across the United States to descend on the tiny town of Sandstone as the Minnesota Climbers Association hosts the 17th annual Sandstone Ice Festival. The event begins on Friday, Jan. 6 and continues through Sunday, Jan. 8.
The festivities begin with open ice climbing and clinics as well as a festival kick-off gala and happy hour at
SandRocks Friday evening.
“The city has really supported the climbers,” said Kendra Stritch, organizer.
The festival is a great way to give the sport a try or just watch as the climbers scale the tall ice cliff.
The pre-registration for the paid clinics ends Thursday, Jan. 5 and most are nearly at capacity.
The pre-registration only clinics include intro to ice climbing classes as well as a few advanced classes for more experienced climbers. A variety of vendors will be set up to sell gear, clothes and coffee in the ice park.
“See what ice climbing is about and talk to people,” said Kendra. “The weather is looking pretty nice.”
Head over to the ice park on Saturday evening to soak up the heat and thaw out near the bonfire.
The event ends Sunday with open climbing.
Free camping is available in the park for the event or book lodging at Osprey Wilds.
Mark your calendar for the first weekend in January 2024 for next year’s event. Pre-registration for clinics begin Dec. 1, 2023.
See the 2023 festivals event page on Facebook or at mn.climbers.org for more information.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.