Verna Schuerman met her future husband, Marvin, when she fell into his lap, literally.
Verna’s older brother agreed to drop Verna off at a dance, but said she needed to find her own ride home. A guy at the dance refused to take no for an answer and followed her around in an attempt to get her to agree to go out with him. She ducked out of the building and was surprised to see her brother’s car in a nearby parking lot.
Verna raced to the safety of the car, opened the back door and quickly hopped into the back seat and onto a very surprised man’s lap.
Verna hadn’t realized that three of her brother’s friends already filled the back seat when she took the leap.
“All it took was that one night,” said Marvin, 92, with a grin.
They dated for three years and married in 1950.
Both of them grew up on family farms in the tiny town of Holloway in Swift County. There were 92 people living in the small town in 2010 according to the census count.
Verna, 89, was born in Walnut Grove. Her dad moved the family to Holloway in 1940. She learned how to drive tractors, help with the cows, gather eggs and whatever else needed to be done around the family farm.
Her father warned the kids not to squirt the barn cats when they milked the cows.
“We did it anyway,” laughed Verna. “As soon as he left the barn we squirted the cats and when he came back the cats were licking the milk off of themselves.”
While it was a simpler life, there were plenty of challenges.
“Most people don’t know that we used peach paper and pages from the Sears catalog to wipe instead of toilet paper,” Verna said. “It was not an easy life.”
The siblings usually walked 3-4 miles to and from school. They also had mega snowstorms that lasted up to a week. They used a windmill between the house and barn as a marker so they didn’t get lost during blizzards.
“There was a grove of trees near the barn,” Verna said. “It snowed so much that we were able to walk on top of the trees.” She said that the road patrol dug a tunnel through the deep snow, then went back and knocked the top down so residents could safely travel on the road.
She also saved her mother from a bull twice when she attempted to bring the cows in. The first time was when Verna was around 13. She noticed the bull start to chase her mom, so she distracted the bull and ran into a nearby shed as fast as her legs could carry her. She hung from wire on the wall and ceiling until the bull left, then dropped down and ran quickly to the barn. The second time she ran into the pig barn and flipped over the railing so fast that she landed in a pile of manure and corn cobs.
Her adventures didn’t stop with the farm animals.
Verna was bitten by a black widow spider and had a serous reaction. Several doctors refused to operate on her because they couldn’t sedate her. They also didn’t expect her to survive a surgery. Finally, one doctor agreed to perform the surgery because if he didnt, she was going to die anyhow.
“They put me on a table and had six or seven people holding me down,” Verna said. “I heard a creak and looked up. I saw the doctor with the knife and fainted. I didn’t even need to be sedated. I’ve had quite a life.”
Marvin nodded as he listened to her talk. When she asked him about his life on the farm, he simply said that he worked hard.
He only lived a half a mile from the school, but his dad brought the kids to school on the manure spreader when the winter temperatures dropped.
Verna said her father-in-law often told a story about his father. His dad drove 15 miles one way to visit his future wife. He often fell asleep on the ride home and the horse continued to pull the buggy while he slept, said Verna. When he woke up, the buggy was back home.
The couple purchased a farm in Holloway a few miles from Marvins family farm. They had three girls, then sold the farm after 10 years and moved to the Twin Cities. City life did not agree with them and they moved two years later to Tintah, where they purchased a grocery store. The population of Tintah was a mere 67 people according to the 2020 census. The young family owned the store for eight years before moving to the small town of Herman.
The couple worked a variety of jobs over the years.
Verna worked as a school bus driver for almost two decades.
“I was the only lady driving a school bus,” said Verna. “I drove a stick but the guys drove automatic.”
Marvin landed a job with the Herman School District as the head custodian. He retired after 13 years and the couple moved to the Moose Lake area in the mid 1990s.
The family was fairly self-sufficient in the early years and survived on meat they caught or raised. Like many Minnesotans, Marvin enjoyed hunting deer, geese, pheasant and fishing. He also shot two moose over the years.
When asked if they always got along, Marvin chuckled.
“Well, we never got a divorce,” Marvin said. Verna said they worked together for much of their marriage.
“We had a few spats, but we got over it,” said Verna.
“It was a good marriage,” said Marvin.
They will celebrate 72 years of marriage on Friday, Sept. 2.
