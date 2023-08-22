l

The Carlton County Board is pondering where to send the county’s refuse.  Currently, solid waste from the transfer station on highway 210 goes to the Moccasin Mike Road landfill in Superior which is scheduled to close in 2026 or 2027, depending on when it fills up. Possibilities include a proposed site in Saint Louis County near Canyon and most recently, a privately run site being considered in Itasca County near Keewatin.  The board approved a letter of support for the Keewatin site and have previously supported the Canyon site as well.   

The county commissioners speculate that having both sites open would mean more competition for Carltons trash. Carlton county combines with all the counties in Northeastern Minnesota on a regional management plan for solid waste, according to Heather Cunningham, Carlton County Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator.  Also included in the plan is WLSSD which serves Duluth and Cloquet.  Having a plan that serves a wide area may provide buying power and economies of scale that can save taxpayers money.  WLSSD alone, as an example, produces 100,000 tons of solid waste per year dwarfing the 17,000 produced by Carlton County.  All counties in northeastern Minnesota send their trash to the same facility so it makes sense to work together. 

