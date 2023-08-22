The Carlton County Board is pondering where to send the county’s refuse. Currently, solid waste from the transfer station on highway 210 goes to the Moccasin Mike Road landfill in Superior which is scheduled to close in 2026 or 2027, depending on when it fills up. Possibilities include a proposed site in Saint Louis County near Canyon and most recently, a privately run site being considered in Itasca County near Keewatin. The board approved a letter of support for the Keewatin site and have previously supported the Canyon site as well.
The county commissioners speculate that having both sites open would mean more competition for Carltons trash. Carlton county combines with all the counties in Northeastern Minnesota on a regional management plan for solid waste, according to Heather Cunningham, Carlton County Zoning and Environmental Services Administrator. Also included in the plan is WLSSD which serves Duluth and Cloquet. Having a plan that serves a wide area may provide buying power and economies of scale that can save taxpayers money. WLSSD alone, as an example, produces 100,000 tons of solid waste per year dwarfing the 17,000 produced by Carlton County. All counties in northeastern Minnesota send their trash to the same facility so it makes sense to work together.
And, costs are going up. Both the Canyon and Keewatin sites are farther away than the Superior site.
“Trucking increases are outpacing landfill tipping fees,” said Cunningham. She expects transportation to go from $26 a ton to between $35 and $40 per ton this year. Tipping fees, the money going directly to the landfill, went up 7.45 percent in July. Increases there are tied to the Consumer Price Index in the Twin Cities, of all places.
“And so whatever that consumer price index is for all goods in the Minneapolis area, that’s what [our tipping fees] go up by,” she said.
The landfill on Moccasin Mike Road in Superior is situated at the eastern edge of the city and less than a mile from the shore of Lake Superior. Landfills are regulated by the federal and state governments who specify where they can be built, what can go in them, how they are constructed, and how much volume they can contain. The space inside is what determines how long it can be used, and the end date is not certain. The volume of trash that comes in varies and so does its compressibility. Cunningham estimates the end time for Moccasin Mike could be 2026 or 2027. Either way, plans must be made.
Darienne McNamara, landfill manager for the City of Superior, agrees. She says the maximum that can be accepted is a “fuzzy” number. The top surface of the waste pile is measured every six months with a drone. Trucks are weighed when they come in and estimates are made but, “All that waste that makes up the pyramid is degrading over time and it kind of squishes down,” she said. McNamara shares the same concern as Carlton County over future solid waste destinations. She has heard from Wisconsin regulators that approval of an expansion of Moccasin Mike is doubtful even though it looks from the air as if more land is available.
“There’s so many layers of requirements,” she said, “You have to look at the soils, [it must be] a certain distance from the water table, a certain distance from any municipal water supply, [and] you know, you need community support, which is usually a really high hurdle.”
Like Carlton, the city of Superior will need to find another place for its refuse. Like Carlton County, they are considering teaming up with WLSSD. Nevertheless, Superior’s situation is more complicated than Carlton Countys. For one thing, the revenue stream from tipping fees will end.
“When the landfill closes, Wisconsin law requires a minimum of 40 years of monitoring and maintenance,” McNamara warned. “We’ve been saving up millions of dollars for that when that time comes.”
