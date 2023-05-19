County Seat Theater Company will produce ‘Women Playing Hamlet’ a modern comedy about an old tragedy by William Missouri Downs.  The show will feature an all-female cast performing multiple roles and is rip-roaring fun for Shakespeare fans and haters alike.

Hamlet’s a challenge for any actor, but when Jessica (played by Angel Maloney) is cast as the titular character in a New York production, it sends her into an existential tailspin. It doesn’t help that her acting coach is borderline abusive, or that every Starbucks barista with an MFA tells her she’s too young for the role. Or that she’s somehow managed to make Sir Patrick Stewart her nemesis. Not to mention the fact that she’s a woman. How can Jessica figure out “to be or not to be,” when she can’t even figure out herself?

