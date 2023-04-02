The County Seat Theater participated in its first festival since 2019. The biannual Minnesota Association of Community Theatres (MACT) one-act play festival which was put on hold due to COVID-19, resumed in Glenwood, Minnesota this past weekend where CST took home top honors.
“It was so gratifying to see all their hard work and talent recognized and rewarded. This was yet another example of how much this area and this theater have to offer,” said CST artist director, Greg Anderson.
The one act play, Tracks by Peter Tarsi, is a 50 minute drama wherein a group of strangers meet in a dirty subway station with no recollection of how they got there or where they are going. Each person has arrived with limited personal belongings and they all claim to be in different cities and have no sense of time. Soon they learn there is no way out of the station, and an unfortunate truth is told to them.
In addition to taking home Best of Festival, the theater troupe also received the following awards: Outstanding Achievement by an acting Ensemble, Outstanding Achievement in Directing to Jenn and Joel Soukkala, Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design to Joel Soukkala and Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design to Jenn Soukkala.
“What an exhilarating experience,” said directors Jenn and Joel Soukkala. “We couldn’t be more proud of our cast and crew. Everybody has put in so much hard work and dedication to make this production great. It’s an honor to be acknowledged in this way. We look forward to bringing our production to the Region 5 Festival.”
The festival will be hosted by the American Association of Community Theaters in Salina, Kansas on April 20-23.
The County Seat Theater Company will present the final weekend of performances at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet at 7 p.m. on March 30-31 and at 2 p.m. on April 1- 2.
The show will also be available On Demand March 31-April 2. Tickets can be reserved by calling the box office at 218-878-0071 or online at www.countyseattheater.com.
As part of the performance, each night the cast and crew will follow contest protocol and construct their set within a 10 minute time frame in front of the audience.
Prior to the show audience members can stroll through the art gallery and take part in a Silent Auction to help raise funds to assist in travel expenses to Salina. The auction can also be found on the County Seat Theater Facebook page for bidders to participate throughout the run of the show.
Since 2008, the County Seat Theater Company has been located in the Encore Performing Arts Center, at 2035 Hwy 33 South (on Frontage Road) in Cloquet. The theater offers a full season of local performances, as well as youth productions, musical acts and has an art gallery featuring work by local artists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.