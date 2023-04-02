t

The County Seat Theater participated in its first festival since 2019. The biannual Minnesota Association of Community Theatres (MACT) one-act play festival which was put on hold due to COVID-19, resumed in Glenwood, Minnesota this past weekend where CST took home top honors.

“It was so gratifying to see all their hard work and talent recognized and rewarded. This was yet another example of how much this area and this theater have to offer,” said CST artist director, Greg Anderson.

