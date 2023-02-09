The County Seat Theater will open its new season with Charlotte’s Web, a story about friendship that will enchant audiences of all ages. The Children’s Literature Association named the book by E.B. White “The best American children’s book of the past two hundred years.”
“This show is only about an hour long, which is great for our younger audience members, but I guarantee all ages will want it to go on longer,” said co-director Joel Soukkala. For a number of years now County Seat has focused the first show of the season to be appropriate for all ages. “We try to find shows that will appeal to all ages as well as feature a multi-generational cast.”
This show will feature 22 actors from ages 8 to adult. The most enchanting characters are here: Wilbur (double cast with Mayzlin Cordle and Zoe Jazdzewski), the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern (Rachel Dinger), a girl who understands what animals say to each other; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte (Christy Wolvert), who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.”
Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship
“We have some fun special effects in the show that will highlight our new lighting system, but it’s the story and relationships that make the show,” said Soukkala.
The County Seat Theater Company will present performances Feb. 9, 10 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 5, 11 and 12 at 2 p.m., at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet.
This is the first show of the County Seat Theater Company season, so you can still buy season passes and enjoy productions all year round. It also has a special family rate.
The County Seat Theater Company offers a full season of local performances, as well as youth productions, musical acts and has an art gallery featuring work by local artists.
The featured artist in the gallery during the run of this production is Diane Piette. She is currently enjoying working in her teaching studio, Peace and Patience Textile Arts. While photographing, drawing and teaching at camp, Diane is primarily concentrating now on all things Fiber.
Visit County Seat Theater Company: Encore Performing Arts Center and Gallery, 2035 Hwy 33 South (on Frontage Rd), Cloquet, MN 55720
