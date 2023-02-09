The County Seat Theater will open its new season with Charlotte’s Web, a story about friendship that will enchant audiences of all ages. The Children’s Literature Association named the book by E.B. White “The best American children’s book of the past two hundred years.”

“This show is only about an hour long, which is great for our younger audience members, but I guarantee all ages will want it to go on longer,” said co-director Joel Soukkala. For a number of years now County Seat has focused the first show of the season to be appropriate for all ages. “We try to find shows that will appeal to all ages as well as feature a multi-generational cast.”

