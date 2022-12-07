t

The County Seat Theater Company is ready to present a theatrical and spirited version of A Christmas Carol. The phantasmagoric qualities of Charles Dickens’ classic tale take center stage in this production. A swirling, dancing chorus of ghosts weaves through this uplifting holiday story of redemption, magic and hope. 

The show begins with ghostly apparitions darting around the four poster bed of Scrooge (played by Ruthie Breuer) who is having a fitful, nightmare-filled sleep atop the bed covers. “Director Greg Anderson said from the start that he was excited to see veteran actor Breuer in this role,” said general manager Joel Soukkala. “Anderson didn’t necessarily seek out a female to play this role but went into casting with an open mind and in my opinion cast this show perfectly.”

