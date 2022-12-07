The County Seat Theater Company is ready to present a theatrical and spirited version of A Christmas Carol. The phantasmagoric qualities of Charles Dickens’ classic tale take center stage in this production. A swirling, dancing chorus of ghosts weaves through this uplifting holiday story of redemption, magic and hope.
The show begins with ghostly apparitions darting around the four poster bed of Scrooge (played by Ruthie Breuer) who is having a fitful, nightmare-filled sleep atop the bed covers. “Director Greg Anderson said from the start that he was excited to see veteran actor Breuer in this role,” said general manager Joel Soukkala. “Anderson didn’t necessarily seek out a female to play this role but went into casting with an open mind and in my opinion cast this show perfectly.”
There are 18 cast members in this show, many playing two or more roles.
“We are so excited to welcome a number of new actors to this show,” said Soukkala. “Actors of all ages and from all over Carlton County and Duluth – it is truly a community production.”
Michael Wilson’s adaptation of Dicken’s classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge distills the essence of the holiday spirit in a series of sights, sounds and splendors that all but guarantee audiences leave bursting with a feeling of Christmas.
The County Seat Theater Company will present live performances Dec. 2, 3, 7 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4, 10 and 11 at 2 p.m. at the Encore Performing Arts Center in Cloquet. The theater is still awaiting permission to view the show On Demand but is hoping to offer it Dec. 9-11.
During the run of this show, the Encore Art Gallery will feature a variety of work by over 20 local artists. Much of the art is available for sale and would make great Christmas gifts. The theater is open daily but you may want to call ahead to confirm times as hours can change. The theater will have gift certificates as well season passes available for their 2023 season.
County Seat recently announced their shows for their 2023 season, including: ‘Charlotte’s Web’ adapted by Joseph Robinette, ‘Tracks’ by Peter Tarsi, ‘Women Playing Hamlet’ by William Missouri Downs, ‘Deer Camp’ by Gene Jurek with music by Doug Spartz and ‘Christmas Belles’ by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
“We have a great line-up for our 36th season,” said Soukkala. “There is something for every audience member and actor – comedy, drama, one acts, family shows and musicals…we have it all.”
The County Seat Theater Company offers a full season of local performances, as well as youth productions, musical acts and has an art gallery featuring work by local artists.
