Carlton County leaders are preparing for their next round of lobbying and hearings at the Capitol as the new Minnesota legislative season grinds to a start. $22 million in state funding was requested in last year’s session through state bonding money but no bonding bill was approved.
Earlier, $2 million was granted to study establishing a program for female inmates in the new Justice Center/Jail and the recommendations of that study have been included in the planned building under construction. Currently, one does not exist in our region. State bonding money cannot now be used for the building project because bonding money can only be used for projects yet to be built.
With over $17 billion in excess budget surpluses in the State of Minnesota coffers, the push now is for some of those funds to be allocated to the Justice Center project. A minimum of over $10 million, up and above the money raised by the half cent sales tax, is the bare figure needed to complete the project.
Project Manager Paul Coughlin said that final costs are still under the $74.8 million estimate from the proposal costs approved in July 2022. Adding to the cost, for example, was fire safety items that were required before the state would give a building permit.
Electrical and mechanical supplies that are needed for the new construction are still in short supply and are estimated to arrive at a date out a year or longer.
Construction on the Justice Center complex was scheduled to be completed in August of 2024 but that may have to be extended.
The need for a new jail came after a letter for closure of the old jail set a sunset date of July 2023. That date has not been extended yet, but Sheriff Lake is confident that it should be coming soon. She said the county has a strong case to argue for an extension since they are in the middle of building a new facility that fulfills the new jail programming needs.
Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt was asked how the project was to be funded.
“With over $10 million in additional funding for the Justice Center still required for the current plan, we are waiting for the Legislature to fulfill their promise to fund the project,” said DeVriendt. “The money cannot come from state bonding monies since the project is under construction. But there is a substantial amount of excess in state money that could help us out. We will not borrow one more dollar until they make a decision.”
Bids were let for the bulk of the construction costs in November after the half cent sales tax was approved by voters. A list of successful contractors was recommended by the general contractor Adolfson & Peterson:
The county board approved in excess of $200,000 of opioid settlement monies to create an active peer support group approach to focus on ongoing addiction issues while inmates are incarcerated and during re-entry into the community. These services, while still in the developmental stage, will be one of many priorities in the new Justice Center complex.
The opioid settlement funding will remain in place for the next 18 years.
County Coordinator Dennis Genereau got board approval to reorganize custodial services in current county buildings. Two current custodians will be promoted to lead positions and each have separate county building duties assigned to them. Overall supervision will be handled by the county coordinator at a significant cost savings.
