Carlton County leaders are preparing for their next round of lobbying and hearings at the Capitol as the new Minnesota legislative season grinds to a start. $22 million in state funding was requested in last year’s session through state bonding money but no bonding bill was approved.

Earlier, $2 million was granted to study establishing a program for female inmates in the new Justice Center/Jail and the recommendations of that study have been included in the planned building under construction. Currently, one does not exist in our region. State bonding money cannot now be used for the building project because bonding money can only be used for projects yet to be built.

