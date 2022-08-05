Cloquet has moved to support a Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) proposal for broadband expansion for 246 homes in the northern part of the city at a cost of $984,790 made possible with a grant from the MN DEED Border to Border funding. The City of Cloquet would designate $300,000 of Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to leverage a grant from the state. 

  The Carlton County Board members agreed to allow Mary Finnegan of the County Economic Development to write a letter of support. No funding from the county was included.

