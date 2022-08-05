Cloquet has moved to support a Consolidated Telephone Company (CTC) proposal for broadband expansion for 246 homes in the northern part of the city at a cost of $984,790 made possible with a grant from the MN DEED Border to Border funding. The City of Cloquet would designate $300,000 of Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to leverage a grant from the state.
The Carlton County Board members agreed to allow Mary Finnegan of the County Economic Development to write a letter of support. No funding from the county was included.
CTC has also proposed to include 92 homes in western Thomson Township at an additional cost of $531,000 with some support from township ARPA funding. This additional area improves the CTC proposal rating when viewed by the Border to Border Grant effort.
At the last minute Frontier Communications submitted a grant proposal for some line expansion in the Cromwell-Eagle Lake area. The mayor of Cromwell, Sharon Zelazny, asked for county support.
County Coordinator Dennis Genereau commented that he has heard countless criticisms of Frontier service in rural Carlton County. Main cable has been installed, but Frontier is slow to hookup homes in the area, depending on their old copper wire line to provide service to the house. Genereau said he would write a letter of support for the Frontier proposal but include county concern of poor service in their service area.
Auditor/Treasurer Kevin DeVriendt has hired six temporary staff to help with the primary and general election management. Due to a resignation and the impending election cycle, DeVriendt received permission to hire a new Assistant Deputy Auditor/Treasurer as soon as possible.
Genereau commented that another 0.6 custodian had resigned. He said it is very difficult to hire custodial staff at that 0.6 level. Given the difficulty, Genereau has permission to hire a full time custodian to replace the two 0.6 custodian positions.
The county board members listened to presentations by various county departments and organizations concerning budgets for the 2023 budget year. The presentations were lengthy and filled with a lot of information, but some points of interest are:
The Arrowhead Library Service (ALS) provides free internet service to all three public libraries (Carlton, Cloquet, and Moose Lake) in the county. The funding comes from state and federal funding. It provides discounts for internet service for libraries and schools. ALS provides several services such as the ChiltonLibrary.com, which is provided 24/7. Patrons can access in depth information on vehicle maintenance and repair.
Carol Klitzke is the new executive director for the Carlton County Historical Society and works 25 hours a week. She partnered with the Fond Du Lac Reservation Historical Society to write a grant proposal for the creation of exhibits focused around “Sharing Traditions: Wild Ricing and Maple Sugaring.” Membership has increased by 14%.
Carlton County Emergency Medical Service Council continues to finance an “I Am Responding” application for all county EMS and ambulance services which costs $26,120 for a five year period. EMS does have budget reserves at this time.
Arrowhead Regional Corrections is close to opening a processing plant to serve local farmers and meat producers that will provide a product that is USDA certified.
The Carlton County Soil and Water Conservation District is asking for additional funding of $27,284 to cover inflation costs.
Use of ARPA funding during the next two yearly budgets in the IT department focusing on aging equipment and programs could run over $600,000. This comes on top of CARES Act funding which spent $200,000 for aerial imagery and about $100,000 for technology purchases.
The Sheriff’s Office is unable to update their fleet vehicles through Enterprise as planned due to back orders because of the shortage of chips. Other options are being considered.
The Community and Family Initiatives Department, headed by Donna Lekander, asked for a 0.8 Program Support Clerk for the front office.
Budget pressures in the Transportation Department are forcing the department to look at turning more county roads back to gravel.
Carlton County’s University of Minnesota Extension program is asking for less budgeted money for 2023.
Land Commissioner, Greg Bernu, requested that the GIS staff in his office slowly become paid fully by levy dollars rather than using part of the timber sales to cover their salaries.
