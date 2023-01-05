The final property tax levy for 2023 is set at 6.55 percent, a drop from the preliminary 6.9 percent levy set in September.
Chair Gary Peterson had asked that the levy proposal reflect cuts in funding for new staff hours. Child and Family Initiatives, for example, had requested a new office support person but the board decided to fund the position at a .6 level instead of a .8 level.
Master Gardener Ann Rust’s position was moved back into the extension program, which returned it to a .8 level position as was the case two years ago. Peterson said that the extension program cut $23,000 from their budget for 2023. County Coordinator Dennis Genereau explained that Rust will spearhead the planting of the flower beds at the new Justice Center complex. The county will save over $100,000 for the in-house work.
The 6.55 percent levy increase is projected to raise $32,170,876 from Carlton County taxpayers in taxes payable in 2023.
2023 salaries set
The current county commissioners set the salary rates, per diems, meal reimbursements, and mileage. Commissioner salaries reflect the 2.75 percent increase negotiated earlier with the local unions and will now be $25,624 per year.
The 2023 commissioner per diem payments for attending various boards, commissions, committees, and meetings authorized by board action will be paid at $60 for in county meetings and $75 for out-of-county meetings.
Non-commissioner per diem rates remain the same. Meals have been adjusted to reflect inflationary pressures and are reimbursed for a maximum of $12 for breakfast, lunch $17 and dinner $30. The mileage is Federally set at 62.5 cents per mile for 2023.
Department heads, confidential, and other non-union employees received a 2.75 percent increase in their wages for 2023.
The salary of Sheriff Lake is $131,352 for 2023 based on a 40 hour work week at $63.15 an hour. The County Attorney, Lauri Ketola, the only other county elected official, was set at $144,227 at $69.34 an hour based on a 40 hour work week.
Peterson originally made a motion to increase Ketola’s salary to about $140,000 which was seconded by Thell.
Ketola addressed the board and reminded them that she understood the salary would be set after a recommendation from Keystone who set guidelines for each county job. The Keystone firm rated her job as described in her job description as a grade 260, step 8. the highest in the county workforce. Such a position should be paid $152,422 per year. The 2022 salary has been $134,005.
Ketola said she was honored to serve as county attorney, yet she was concerned that the salary keep up with market forces when eventually a new county attorney comes on board.
Peterson withdrew his motion for the grade 260, step 5 at about $140,000 and the $144,225 salary was approved.
Timber sale pushes price up
Land Commissioner Greg Bernu reported 2,744 cords of wood on three different parcels were sold off from County lands at the last timber sale. The wood was appraised at $56,072.50 and sold for $119,559.40. Aspen sold at $45/cord and pine bolts $83.87/cord.
Bernu explained that sawmills including the stud mill out of Bemidji were crying for logs to fill a big demand for national building materials. Bernu said he was very satisfied with the results of the timber sale from tax forfeited lands under county management. After some of the money is set aside for timber development and parks and recreation, proceeds are divided according to a state law formula in which the county, school districts, and townships get a percentage of the timber revenue in their jurisdictions.
County Engineer JinYeene Neumann was approved for three or four of her snow plow crew to take vacation hours in January because the Christmas holiday period was filled with many hours of snow plowing.
Neumann was also approved for the low bid by Landwher contractors of four bridges in
Lakeview and Clear Creek townships and on Hunters Creek and Cub Lake southeast of Barnum at a total cost of $1,446,961.99, which was 40.48% under engineering estimate.
The reorganizational meeting for the new County Board will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2023 at the Transportation building.
