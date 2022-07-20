The Carlton County Board of Commissioners is counting on approval of the half percent sales tax scheduled at the November 2022 General Election ballot. Funding for the $70 plus million complex is dependent on the sales tax approval to avoid burdening the local property tax base as much as possible.
“The County is focusing on educating the people of Carlton County on the need of the additional half cent sales tax,” said County Coordinator Dennis Genereau. He added that the planning for the financing of the Justice Center uses non levy grants that are available in the reserve county funds that have accrued over the years as well as the American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Genereau explained that legislative bonding money is not out of the picture. The Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill this session. The bulk of the Justice Center work will not occur until into the 2023-24 construction seasons, and it’s still possible that the county will recieve bonding dollars.
Earlier this year, the board members authorized purchasing pre-fab concrete panels to ensure delivery of them in January 2023 when they are scheduled to be lifted into position. At the July 12 board meeting, bids were accepted to purchase the steel structural material, guaranteed to be made in the U.S. and earthwork/utilities work which came in $1,171,474 below the earlier estimated cost.
Initial funding for the Justice Center has depended on $37.5 million in bonds approved earlier by the County Board. These early bids will be paid from this pool of funding.
There will be a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 21 at the Transportation Building to consider approval of a guaranteed maximum price from the contractor, Adolphson and Peterson, for the Justice Center project. This guarantee insures if there is a cost over run that cost would be covered by the contractor. It would not cover additional work requested by the County Board.
Both the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the county approved the design for the proposed Justice Center design.
The county board members gave approval to hire a full time attorney for the County Attorney’s Office. County Attorney Lauri Ketola explained she has attempted to hire a temporary attorney to help with the backlog of cases created by the effects of the pandemic. She has lost more than one of the attorneys when they found permanent positions elsewhere. There is a shortage of attorneys available.
Budget money has been allocated to cover the new attorney which would have been a temporary position until May of 2024. That issue will be discussed during the setting of a new budget later. She noted that her staff has taken on a number of high-profile cases involving murder, manslaughter, and those people responsible for drug overdoses.
The one-year moratorium for expansion or creation of new cervid farms in Carlton County was approved and gives time for an ordinance to be drawn up and approved after a future hearing.
Commissioner Mark Thell wondered why are they called deer farms. He called Agriculture Commissioner Tom Peterson and asked if funding was available to create this ordinance. Peterson said that he has no authority on this issue and to contact the DNR for funding.
The commissioners are already working on the county budget for 2023.
There will be presentations from county departments at 1 p.m. on July 25 and 2:30 p.m. on August 2.
