 The Carlton County Board of Commissioners is counting on approval of the half percent sales tax scheduled at the November 2022 General Election ballot. Funding for the $70 plus million complex is dependent on the sales tax approval to avoid burdening the local property tax base as much as possible.  

“The County is focusing on educating the people of Carlton County on the need of the additional half cent sales tax,” said County Coordinator Dennis Genereau.  He added that the planning for the financing of the Justice Center uses non levy grants that are available in the reserve county funds that have accrued over the years as well as the American Rescue Plan Act funding. 

