 Carlton County property taxes pays 58% of the revenue needed for this year’s budget. Carlton County ranks third in the state currently.

The county board and all department heads met to discuss realistic goals to reflect changing programs and how to become more efficient in all areas now that the Minnesota Legislature approved giving $10 million for the women’s program in the new Justice Center/Jail. Comparing Carlton County to other counties in the state on the tax levy does not necessarily give a real, clear picture of the financial picture of the county.

