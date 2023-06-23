Carlton County property taxes pays 58% of the revenue needed for this year’s budget. Carlton County ranks third in the state currently.
The county board and all department heads met to discuss realistic goals to reflect changing programs and how to become more efficient in all areas now that the Minnesota Legislature approved giving $10 million for the women’s program in the new Justice Center/Jail. Comparing Carlton County to other counties in the state on the tax levy does not necessarily give a real, clear picture of the financial picture of the county.
“The ranking of counties by levy needs is not necessarily fair,” pointed out Commissioner Marv Bodie. “Some counties have small populations such as one in the Red River Valley area that has only 6,000 people. It is a prosperous farming area supporting local towns that supply grain storage, equipment sales, and chemical distributors, for example, that provide a tax base for county services.”
He explains that those types of counties benefit from a regional health and human services effort that is a satellite for several counties and keeps costs down. Jails and other law enforcement services are regionalized and each county pays its reduced share.
County Coordinator Dennis Genereau explained that Carlton County has unique realities that impact the local levy:
Large tracts of land that are tax forfeit, county administered, and county forest land.
Most of this land provides a revenue stream due to timber sales.
There are several state parks and land set aside by DNR.
FDL reservation land and a casino complex that are not taxable, yet the county provides services on a regular basis.
Disabled veterans pay reduced property taxes at varying levels
Legal and police services provided for Moose Lake Prison and MSOP with no funding provided by the state.
Loss of commercial tax base with diminished farming and mechanized logging impacting small towns in rural areas of county.
The county services are affected by Federal and state mandates without adequate funding or no funding at all.
The northeast part of the county has become mostly a bedroom community for the Twin Ports area.
The commissioners are very aware of the taxes paid by Carlton County residents.
“I ran to reduce tax impact on the Carlton County homeowner and budgeting has been a frustrating process,” Commissioner Gary Peterson said.
The commissioners and county staff brainstormed during the day-long planning session to come up with plans to steadily reduce the levy needs for the county. They decided they needed another planning session with all of the commissioners and department heads in July.
Possible areas to work on:
Hire a lobbyist to spearhead county needs at the legislature. Genereau notde that a list of needed funding requests will be drawn up each year and a lobbyist will work on the proposals
Draw up a procurement plan, for example, the county checked on prices for waste containers through normal channels and the range was from $400 to $1200 but was purchased locally for a much lower price of $60. Expand buying equipment in cooperation with other county governments.
The county coordinator and the new human resources head, Gary Jackson, will form a plan with the county commissioners in which each department will be studied and assessed to realize staff numbers and budget requirements. The Sheriff’s Office will likely be focused on first because of all the staff changes coming with a new law enforcement complex and projected budget needs.
“We can do our work with the computer programs we have now,” Auditor/Treasurer DeVriendt said. “We do not have to buy any more software in the near future.”
Assessor Kyle Holmes said at some point new economic development may come to Western Carlton County if Talon Metals starts mining in the Tamarack area of Aitkin County. There is a possibility that one township could benefit from $64 million in royalties. In time other nearby counties could also potentially see an increase in revenue.
