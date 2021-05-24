New County Jail planning, though slow and methodical, comes closer to a decision on site and building design. The Carlton County Jail Steering Committee and the Property Management Department headed by County Coordinator Dennis Genereau have recommended the green site as the preferred building site.
The “green site” is a forested area north and northeast of the present Carlton County Transportation complex on Old 61. The area set for soil borings and water table issues is in an area that once was the Northern Pacific borrow pit when its material was used to construct the rail bed west in the 1870’s. Most of the area involved is covered with an evergreen forest and thus is the green site. The County owns the property.
Paul Coughlin, the current Carlton County Jailer, explained at a Special Committee of the Whole meeting on May 17th that it is cheaper to study just one site, especially when the “brown site” north of the Courthouse has limited space which would need the additional purchase of land.
Specific points that are costly to solve north of the Courthouse:
1. At least two outcroppings would have to be removed
2. The proposed Jail/Justice Center complex could cover an area larger than the existing parking lot
3. With limited space there is little room for building materials, supplies, construction cranes, construction personnel, a route for construction trucks, to name a few.
4. The use of the current highway west of the Courthouse parking lot would be closed for unknown periods and an alternate route established.
5. Little room for expansion for future needs.
6. Disruption of the regular County staff duties during construction in both the Courthouse and the current Jail.
7. A need for a replacement site for parking now being used as the current parking lot at an estimated to be 125 to 150 parking slots
8. Unknown costs exist under the current parking lot. For example, it is estimated the WLSSD line under the area, running diagonally, would have to be moved at a cost of about $750,000. Contaminated soils could be an issue.
Overall, the “brown site” could add millions in cost to a jail/justice center proposal before one wall is put up.
On the other hand, there are some costs to consider for a “green site” proposal:
1. Some changes for traffic on and off Hwy 210 would need to occur if a new Justice Center was built at that site. A roundabout has been a possibility.
2. The water from Twin Lakes Township’s new waterline would probably not provide enough pressure for fire response. A possible tank and pump proposal would cost between $125,000 to $150,000.
There is plenty of room in the green space to have a ground source heat pump system and possible solar grid. Building there would make construction less since the evergreen forest would shield the building from the highway.
The Jail portion of the construction calls for an 80 bed facility with 16 beds needed extra for a women’s program.
A facility has been built in LeSieur County which is a good comparison for our size of county, has 94,000 square feet, and is being visited by several of the local Commissioners and jail study participants. This complex has been built as a Jail/Justice Center with 2 ¾ courtrooms and all staff associated with the jail-courtroom process.
Coughlin said that not only does the decision have to be made that a Jail/Jusctice center be built on the green space but also how much staff would be moved to the new complex.
It is anticipated by the architects that the costs per square foot to build a jail will range from $550 to $585. The courtroom and justice center portion would run $350 to $375 per square foot. At the current pace the building would be completed later in 2024.
The Minnesota Legislature has still not made a decision whether to allow Carlton County to put a referendum on the 2022 general election ballot for the people of Carlton County to approve a ½ % sales tax to fund the Jail/Justice Center.
Rep. Mike Sundin Chair of the House Agriculature Committee related via phone today, “Anything to do with money is still to be decided. The Governor and Legislative Leaders did not come out with spending levels until the last day of the session. Work now starts finalizing the bills to allow this spending. These bills will pass in the middle of June after three days notice is given for a specific date. Coupled with the money coming from the Federal government, I believe we can reach an agreement to balance the State’s budget for the next 6 years.”
