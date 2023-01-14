Carlton County Commissioner Dick Brenner was elected as the chair with Susan Zmyslony now the vice-chair. Historically, chair and vice-chair positions are rotated each year.
Regular and adjourned sessions of the county board will continue on the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. and the fourth Monday of each month at 4:00 p.m. all at the Transportation building.
Exceptions to this meeting schedule format are:
* December’s regular meeting will be held at 4 p.m. with the Truth in Taxation to start that same evening at 6 p.m.
* December’s adjourned session will be moved to Tuesday Dec. 26 at 4 p.m. to not conflict with Christmas.
* The County Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting and the Board of Review for the Unorganized Townships will start at 3:30 p.m. June 13, and if necessary 3 p.m. June 26, at the Transportation Building.
Committee of the Whole chairperson is Susan Zmyslony with Marv Bodie as vice-chair. The Committee of the Whole will meet the first Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m. with no scheduled meeting in July or Dec., due to Fourth of July festivities and the Dec. 5 AMC conference respectively.
The Pine Knot News and the Moose Lake Star-Gazette will continue to publish the official legals for the Carlton County government proceedings. The two papers continue to be the only two publications maintaining offices within the county.
Negotiations between the county board and the local unions will commence soon for the 2023 and 2024 budget years. Commissioner Tom Proulx will serve on the negotiations committee with Commissioner Zmyslony as the alternate.
