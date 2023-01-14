Carlton County Commissioner Dick Brenner was elected as the chair with Susan Zmyslony now the vice-chair. Historically, chair and vice-chair positions are rotated each year.

 Regular and adjourned sessions of the county board will continue on the second Tuesday of each month at 8:30 a.m. and the fourth Monday of each month at 4:00 p.m. all at the Transportation building. 

