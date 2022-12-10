Charlie is the newest addition to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. While he is young, he is enthusiastic and loves to go to work. His brown eyes shine intelligently as he looks around and his ears perk up with interest as he surveys his surroundings. K9 Charlie and his handler, Deputy Sheriff Nils Hanson, underwent several weeks of training to prepare for the canine position with the office.
Charlie has big paws to fill as he replaces Roman as the sheriff’s canine. Roman was a German Shepard from Slovakia, said his handler, Tory Cawcutt, patrol sergeant and canine supervisor. Roman entered retirement after medical issues began to arise when he was seven-years-old. Roman was responsible for over 60 arrests, including three individuals wanted for murder.
Charlie is a Dutch Shepherd, which is a combination of German shepherd and Belgian malinois.
“The breed combines the best traits of both dogs,” said Cawcutt.
Charlie was 8-months-old when he was delivered to Hanson this summer. He turned 1-year-old in October. The duo attended training in the Twin Cities area to learn how to work together. They have performed a few narcotic sniffs on vehicles since K9 Charlie started work a few weeks ago.
The purchase price of Charlie was $10,500 and his initial 14 week training was $5,000. The Sheriff’s Office received a K9 grant for $7,500 earlier this year and the Rendezvous Sports Bar 5K raised $8,411 to go towards K9 `Charlie.
Hanson will continue to train Charlie every week as well as renew the certification each year. In addition to narcotic detection, searches and patrol work, residents will see Charlie and Hanson at various community events throughout the year.
When Charlie is not working, he likes to hang out with Hansons family as well as play with his favorite squeaky toys.
