Charlie is the newest addition to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. While he is young, he is enthusiastic and loves to go to work. His brown eyes shine intelligently as he looks around and his ears perk up with interest as he surveys his surroundings. K9 Charlie and his handler, Deputy Sheriff Nils Hanson, underwent several weeks of training to prepare for the canine position with the office.

Charlie has big paws to fill as he replaces Roman as the sheriff’s canine. Roman was a German Shepard from Slovakia, said his handler, Tory Cawcutt, patrol sergeant and canine supervisor. Roman entered retirement after medical issues began to arise when he was seven-years-old. Roman was responsible for over 60 arrests, including three individuals wanted for murder. 

