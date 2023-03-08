Broadband cable is already on the way in the Cromwell area and along MN210 west through Wright with branches, although many areas are still not going to see dependable service in the near future.
Upon a recommendation from Economic Development Director Mary Finnegan, the Carlton County Board members unanimously approved to support a new broadband initiative from Savage Communications Inc. (SCI) for a MN DEED Border to Border grant. The plan is to install fiber optic cable up to each home and business wanting the service in an area running from Silver Township west to Split Rock Township, and Automba Township.
Even if the initiative is approved for funding, the installation will not happen for two to three years. Scott Savage, part owner of SCI, stated that the proposed project would provide high-speed internet service at a speed and at a higher level than Minnesota broadband has set as a download and upload goal.
He added that the rates would be competitive to other services being offered. SCI has a goal to provide service to areas that are unserved or underserved by the Office of Broadband Development in DEED.
Carlton County has agreed to commit $50,000 in funding of this project in the event of a successful award to SCI,
“It’s time to get moving on these types of projects,” said Finnegan. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”
