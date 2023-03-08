cc

Broadband cable is already on the way in the Cromwell area and along MN210 west through Wright with branches, although many areas are still not going to see dependable service in the near future.

Upon a recommendation from Economic Development Director Mary Finnegan, the Carlton County Board members unanimously approved to support a new broadband initiative from Savage Communications Inc. (SCI) for a MN DEED Border to Border grant. The plan is to install fiber optic cable up to each home and business wanting the service in an area running from Silver Township west to Split Rock Township, and Automba Township. 

