The Carlton County Board of Commissioners gave their blessing for two township grant projects that will compete for limited transportation funding from an annual Legislature initiative for Greater Minnesota. County Engineer Neumann requested the Board’s support at the Adjourned Session of the County Board on February 22.
Almost all the Carlton County townships inquired into the possibility of funding needed township road projects, but the Highway Department staff explained that the competition throughout the State was strong and success was not good. A proposal must show that the particular project was important to the traffic and trade needs of the local area and have an impact to the region served.
The Townships of Moose Lake and Barnum have requested funding for the Aspen Road, bordering each township line, for a rebuild of 2 ½ miles and an application of pavement. Aspen Road runs North and South connecting CSAH 6 and Old Highway 61. The pavement and road base have been poor for years.
Eagle Township is requesting funding an upgrade of the Kingsley Road. Rebuilding the roadbed and paving are called for in the plan. This road provides partial access to the north side of Eagle Lake and would also provide a detour route for Hwy 73 traffic when work is being done on that thoroughfare.
Health and Human Services Director Dave Lee reported that 21% of Carlton County’s population have received at least one vaccine shot so far. Commissioner Dick Brenner asked why not all probation officers have been vaccinated. Lee said many of them have been. Brenner responded that if probation officers are working two weeks on and two weeks off during face to face interaction with their clients, then all probation officers should be vaccinated. Lee said he would look into it.
County residents interested in any updates on the response to the COVID-19 locally can call the number 218-499-6312 which has new information almost daily. The County is planning on starting a hot line to improve resident sign up for a vaccination appointment. It is hoped to start that service once more vaccine is available.
A Committee of the Whole Special Working Committee, focusing on the continuing discussion and planning on the building of a new jail, will be meeting every third Monday of the month at 2PM at the Transportation Building. The next meeting is March 15. With the planning and construction of a new jail taking at least the next three years, this standing committee will meet regularly to follow the progress, ask questions, and spread information into the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.