ot and dry weather covered much of the northern hemisphere this summer with drought in China, Europe and the western United States. Here, summer 2022 was good for rain for most of northern Minnesota. Aitkin and Carlton counties were near normal. But, northern Pine County continues to be abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. We hope to solve that this September.

