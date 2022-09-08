ot and dry weather covered much of the northern hemisphere this summer with drought in China, Europe and the western United States. Here, summer 2022 was good for rain for most of northern Minnesota. Aitkin and Carlton counties were near normal. But, northern Pine County continues to be abnormally dry according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. We hope to solve that this September.
Our upcoming September is expected to be one degree cooler than normal. Rain, though, may go two inches above normal for the month. The 1st to 6th should be cool and showery. The 7th to 14th should be sunny and mild. The 15th to 23rd could be cool and rainy. The 24th to 28th could be sunny and cool. The 29th and 30th are expected to feature a potentially cold rain.
After that, there are indications that October and November could be both wetter and warmer than normal. That info comes from NOAA’s new experimental long range model that can be found on the local area forecast page at National Weather Service Duluth’s web page.
Dave Anderson is a meteorologist for CBS 3.
