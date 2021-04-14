Siding colors, fixtures, and carpet colors are all decisions that the Barnum City Council are working on making for the new Municipal Liquor, Community Center and City Hall building.
The large scale project is estimated to be completed on September 15, but inclement weather has delayed the project already. Weekly decisions about fixtures and other building materials are being emailed to the council, at their recent City Council meeting they proposed to contact the contractor to set up one large meeting to complete all building material decisions in one large work day. The Council determined, pending the cost of an all day meeting with the contractor, that this could be the most cost effective way of making all the necessary choices for the new building.
Spring Fever Days
No official Spring Fever Days will be held, but there has been discussion of a small scale local gathering for one day at the Carlton County Fair Grounds. On a much smaller scale this would be a way for locals to get together, with the possibility of holding a large event later in the fall.
Bear Lake Campground
Camping season is ready to begin at Bear Lake Campground. Hosts have been hired for this camping season, supplies have been ordered and the city has plans to open the public beach. There are still tent sites available as well as Recreational Vehicle (RV) spaces for the upcoming season. RV availability is limited and available for rental after seasonal campers have not made their reservations. A liability waiver for the campground was adopted by the council.
Hanging Horn Public Water Access
After careful research the city of Barnum is responsible for the maintenance of the parking area and access road to Hanging Horn Public Water Access. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is responsible for the cement pad and dock at the location.
The council reviewed ownership of this location after reviewing the significant costs of maintaining the area. Camping was once a possibility at the site, but is no longer available due to contaminated well sources. Mowing at the location will be reviewed and reduced from previous years to cut costs of maintaining the location. Gravel to raise the parking lot and access road were approved by the council.
City Park Camping
At a previous council meeting a resolution preventing camping in City Park was passed by the council. After several inquiries, the council reviewed that decision at the April meeting.
Concerns about the camping site availability specifically during Spring Fever Days and the Carlton County Fair were raised. These have traditionally been the most active times for camping within the city.
Ensuring that the appropriate fees are collected was also raised as an area of concern. Sites have traditionally been $10 a night, but many using the spaces have failed to pay this fee. The council discussed the difficulty in having someone available to both collect fees at the site and also monitor campers.
Questions about the legality of having a campground without an official shower facility were raised by many present at the meeting. In previous season the shower facilities at the Carlton County Fairgrounds have been used by those camping within the city park. A review of the Minnesota Department of Health requirements for shower facilities is being undertaken by city staff to present at the next council meeting.
Barnum City Council meets next on May 10, 2021 at 6 p.m.
